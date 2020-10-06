University of Kentucky SEGREGATES resident assistants by race for ‘abhorrent’ mandatory white-shaming training

The University of Kentucky has subjected incoming Resident Assistants to segregated training sessions in which the white group was made to identify with racist generalizations, documents leaked by a participant reveal.

Presented with a lengthy list of white “microaggressions” and derogatory accusations of “privilege,” the RAs in the “White Accountability Space” group were required to display the document on their computer screens at all times during marathon “breakout session” Zoom calls, a student whistleblower told Young America’s Foundation on Monday. The student, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of academic repercussions, also supplied a cover letter and a document from the whites-only training titled “Common racist behaviors and attitudes of white people.”

White people, the lengthy document declared, do “not notice the daily indignities that people of color experience;” rather, they “deny them and rationalize them away with PLEs (perfectly logical explanations.” Worse, those logic-addled white folks “believe they have ‘earned’ what they have, rather than acknowledge the extensive white privilege and unearned advantages they receive,” and are secretly terrified of being “found out” as racists.

White students were also accused of “interrupt[ing] and talk[ing] over people of color” as well as “exaggerat[ing] the level of intimacy they have with individual people of color,” while at the same time “internaliz[ing] negative stereotypes about people of color” and thinking whites were superior. Further confusing the issue, they were accused of “act[ing] more distant and formal with people of color.”

During the struggle sessions, students were expected to spill their guts to the facilitator and each other about which of the negative behaviors they recognized in themselves and share strategies about how to “best support our minority colleagues and be more mindful of the micro aggressions we commit against them every day by being white,” the tipster reported. The focus, they explained, was on acknowledging the RAs’ “extensive white privilege.”

Many of the items on the list were contradictory, suggesting there was no way to escape being a racist if one had the misfortune to be born without the right melanin. For example, white people were said to both “look to people of color for direction, education, and coaching on how to act and what not to do,” and to “resent taking direction from a person of color.” Perhaps most ironically, they were said to “segregate themselves from people of color.”

According to the cover letter, no such self-flagellatory document was provided to the “Healing Space” training group - intended solely for RAs who identified as black, indigenous, or people of color. While all students received invitations to both sessions, they were expected to “attend only one that corresponds best to your identity,” the school’s assistant director for staff training and development emphasized in the cover letter, which she signed as “Lauren (she, her, hers).”

University of Kentucky Young Americans for Freedom [YAF] chair Parker Bowman denounced the segregated training - mandatory for any student who wishes to become an RA - as “abhorrent,” calling it “a step in the wrong direction” for “a campus that prides itself on diversity.” The school, which had previously schemed to block the creation of the campus YAF chapter entirely by scuttling no fewer than six attempts to gain official recognition before a Freedom of Information Act request exposed the skulduggery, refused to either defend or explain the purpose of the segregated training when confronted by representatives from the conservative organization.

“A number of our students – and others in our campus community – have approached our counseling center about resources that can be provided to help on issues related to racial reconciliation,” university spokesman Jay Blaton told YAF by way of explanation, without explaining how drilling self-hatred into one racial group might help it get along with others.

The University of Kentucky is far from the only higher learning institution to jump with both feet into the world of woke segregation in 2020. The University of Michigan at Dearborn raised a forest of eyebrows by holding a pair of seemingly-segregated “virtual cafes” last month, one for white students and one for BIPOC students. While the school apologized for the “terms used to describe” the virtual events, the actual fact of holding segregated gatherings was apparently acceptable by its standards of “commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

In July, faculty at California State University demanded their employer discriminate positively in favor of nonwhite candidates when hiring faculty and called for segregated mental health services, tutoring, and even housing. Not to be outdone, hundreds of Princeton University faculty called for paying nonwhite faculty more and defunding academic departments that seem insufficiently committed to hiring more nonwhite professors, as well as setting up a no-whites-allowed space on campus and empowering a faculty committee to investigate and punish not only racist behavior but also racist research - presumably that committed by those departments that refuse to overpay their faculty of color.

