‘Anti-American propaganda’: Trump pulls federal funding from ‘divisive’ govt ‘anti-racism’ training

5 Sep, 2020 05:22
FILE PHOTO. ©  Reuters / Lee Smith
US President Donald Trump has ordered federal agencies to cease using tax dollars for “anti-racism” training for government officials, which the White House slammed as inflammatory “propaganda” meant to smear the US as “evil.”

“It has come to the President's attention that Executive Branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to date ‘training’ government workers to believe divisive, anti-American propaganda,” Russell Vought, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote in a memo on Friday, adding that the White House would soon issue a more detailed guidance.

In the meantime, all agencies are directed to begin to identify all…  spending related to any training on ‘critical race theory,’ ‘white privilege,’ or any other training or propaganda effort that teaches or suggests either (1) that the United States is an inherently racist or evil country or (2) that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil.

Though Vought said that the president remains “fully committed to the fair and equal treatment of all individuals,” he said “false” and “demeaning propaganda” had no place in the federal government, pointing to training sessions which teach that “virtually all white people contribute to racism” or require staff to state that they “benefit from racism.”

According to internal documents obtained by Christopher Rufo, the director of the right-leaning Center on Wealth and Poverty, the training courses for government officials have encouraged personnel to “own their racism,” as well as to accept their “unconscious bias,” “white privilege” and “white fragility.” Agencies including the FBI, the Sandia National Laboratories, the Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve, among many others, have undergone such training.

A wave of anti-police brutality demonstrations sparked by the law enforcement killings of African American men around the country this year have breathed new life into the “anti-racism” training industry. Author Robin DiAngelo – whose book ‘White Fragility’ has seen renewed interest in recent months – perhaps best exemplifies the philosophy behind the courses, insisting that those with white skin are irreversibly bigoted and must resign themselves to their own hateful nature. For ‘diversity trainers’ like DiAngelo, who mostly sticks to corporate seminars, such gems of wisdom can be bought for just $20,000 to $30,000 per session.

