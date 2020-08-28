FBI running WEEKLY struggle sessions on ‘intersectionality’ in the name of diversity and anti-racism – report

Christopher Rufo, the researcher who uncovered controversial identity politics courses being taught at numerous US government agencies, is now warning they have now reached the FBI, where they could be politically weaponized.

On Friday, Rufo shared screenshots of materials from the FBI Office of Diversity and Inclusion, which began holding weekly “intersectionality” workshops this month.

The language and ideology they contain, he says, represent critical race theory, which Rufo calls a “toxic, pseudoscientific, and racist ideology that is taking over our public institutions – and will be weaponized against the American people.”

SCOOP: The @FBI is now holding weekly "intersectionality" workshops.Let me say it plainly: critical race theory is a toxic, pseudoscientific, and racist ideology that is taking over our public institutions—and will be weaponized against the American people.Time to fight back. pic.twitter.com/N40HJAdTmT — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 28, 2020

The discovery comes just days after Rufo published information about the racially segregated training sessions and “white male reeducation camps” at the Sandia National Laboratories, one of the three major US nuclear research facilities. That publication has reportedly inspired one of the engineers at Sandia to blow the whistle on the entire operation.

This twisted and insidious racist push is damaging all sorts of institutions, and seems highly dangerous in one like Sandia National Laboratory. Chris Rufo with Discovery Institute reports on these attacks on white men using "critical race theory" -https://t.co/4GxwC9dsNR — Porter Downey III (@PorterDowneyIII) August 14, 2020

Rufo has previously documented the content of “diversity” and “anti-racism” workshops being conducted at a number of government agencies in the Treasury Department. Similar materials have surfaced in the US Army, and on the website of the Smithsonian Museum of African-American History and Culture.

While the existence of these programs is not exactly new – professional consultants providing them have been billing the government for millions over the past decade or more – it has attracted renewed attention in recent months due to the rise of ‘anti-racism’ literature.

Books such as Robin DiAngelo’s ‘White Fragility’ and Ibram X. Kendi’s ‘How to be Anti-Racist’ found themselves propelled to the top of bestseller lists by advocates for “racial justice,” in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests that began in early June and quickly turned violent.

In a followup tweet on Friday, Rufo says the FBI “has tremendous power and if it is corrupted by critical race theory, it could be turned against political enemies–and undermine our republic.”

This is arguably an understatement, given all the evidence implicating the top FBI leadership in spying on President Donald Trump’s campaign before and after the 2016 election, as well as manufacturing a pretext to charge his first national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Former FBI Director James Comey actually gave a speech at Georgetown University in 2015, affirming the key tenet of critical race theory – the existence of “unconscious bias.”

“Many people in our white-majority culture have unconscious racial biases and react differently to a white face than a black face,” Comey said, urging law enforcement to “redouble our efforts to resist bias and prejudice.”

Under the current director, Chris Wray, the FBI boasts of being named one of the top government employers in 2020 by DiversityJobs – a company dedicated to promoting “diversity and inclusion in the workplace” by hiring people according to their identity characteristics.

“The FBI’s commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion is integrated into every facet of employment,” the Bureau says on its website.

