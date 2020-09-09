 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Michigan university apologizes after seeming to embrace SEGREGATION with 'white' and 'POC' virtual gatherings

9 Sep, 2020 22:03
© University of Michigan at Dearborn
The University of Michigan at Dearborn has rushed to apologize after advertisements for white and non-white ‘cafe’ gatherings incensed the internet, baffling those who thought segregation was a thing of the benighted US past.

The university issued an apologetic yet extremely vague statement on Wednesday, claiming it “sincerely regrets the terms used to describe” the “virtual events” of the previous evening, insisting they “were not clear and not reflective of the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

While the statement carefully avoided referencing the names of the offending events, plenty of social media users had screen-capped images advertising a pair of seemingly-segregated “virtual cafes” that had raised ire far beyond UMich’s student body. 

The “Non-POC Cafe” was described as “a space for students that do not identify as persons of color to gather and discuss their experiences as students on campus and as non-POC in the world.”  

The complementary “BIPOC Cafe,” meanwhile, was “a space for student [sic] from marginalized racial/ethnic/cultural communities to gather and to relax with one another and to discuss their experience as students on campus and as people of color in the world.” Black, Indigenous and ‘People of Color’ students could even “hopefully brainstorm solutions to common issues within the BIPOC community.” 

This de facto embrace of the kind of segregation that preceded the Civil Rights era was not lost on social media. Users did a double-take seeing the events were hosted by the so-called Center for Social Justice and Inclusion, even as the school’s defenders tried to point out the event was only virtual — not a case of two side-by-side brick-and-mortar cafes.

Some expressed consternation about how far backward the social justice warriors would go in embracing discrimination…

The university insisted in its subsequent apology that despite the names and descriptions, both events were “open to all members of the UM-Dearborn campus community.” 

However, they also removed all traces of both events from their public website. 

It’s not known if the events are meant to continue as UMich’s website initially promised. Both events were set to recur on the first Tuesday of every month “depending on feedback and demand.” It was unclear whether the backlash to this particular iteration of 'woke segregation' counts as either.

