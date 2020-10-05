‘How dare he!’ Critics aghast as Trump makes surprise visit to ‘great patriots’ outside hospital

President Donald Trump sent the mainstream press and other foes into freak-out mode by making a surprise visit to supporters outside Walter Reed hospital, with CNN saying the stunt proved he wasn't taking Covid-19 seriously.

"He still does not seem to understand the seriousness of a highly contagious and deadly disease," CNN's Maeve Reston wrote, calling the incident a "photo op." She went on to call the White House's handling of Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis and subsequent treatment "a textbook example of how not to handle a deadly virus."

The White House press pool was already cranky on Sunday, after Trump's doctors and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, gave apparently conflicting information on the president's condition on Saturday and failed to disclose that he had been treated with supplemental oxygen on Friday.

Sunday's press briefing was more detailed, but reporters were hit with what CNN called "jarring" information: statements by Trump's doctors saying his condition was improving to the point that he will be released from the hospital as soon as Monday.

But the real kicker was Sunday's late-afternoon visit to a large crowd of demonstrators who had gathered outside the hospital to show their support for the president. Trump tweeted a video from Walter Reed saying he wanted to "pay a little surprise" to the "great patriots" out on the street.

A black Chevrolet Suburban carrying Trump passed close to a security fence, behind which supporters waved flags and cheered for him. Trump, wearing a mask, waved to the crowd from inside the vehicle as he passed by.

Over 70% of Americans believed Trump was reckless about #covid; that % was Be4 his irresponsible #joyride . Trump is sick w/the virus. How dare he put others at risk? Nearly 3 in 4 think Trump did not take appropriate virus precautions: via @ABC - https://t.co/i6qVpPQu2c — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) October 5, 2020

The White House Correspondents Association complained that it was "outrageous" for Trump to leave the hospital without a "protective pool present to ensure the American people know where their president is and how he is doing." The press corps was ridiculed in response, with conservative author Mike Cernovich tweeting: "Media be like 1. We have all these anonymous sources. We know what's up. 2. How dare Trump leave without telling us."

Media be like 1. We have all these anonymous sources, we know what’s up! 2. How dare Trump leave without telling us?! pic.twitter.com/jHrIHYr6fJ — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 4, 2020

Other observers blasted Trump for endangering staff, including the Secret Service agents who are assigned to protect him. "Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential drive-by just now has to be quarantined for 14 days," said Dr. James Phillips, disaster medicine chief at George Washington University Hospital. "They might get sick. They may die for political theater." The same doctor tweeted on Sept. 9 that Trump "has a duty to resign."

Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

How dare Trump do a drive by to thank his supporters. And how dare he....be alive. https://t.co/HzEBKTVZXM — Catherine (@catherine___c) October 4, 2020

Another Twitter user said Trump "endangered every in that car to get a little attention from his magats." But as journalist Cassandra Fairbanks pointed out, those same agents may have already been around Trump in the past week, as the president still has Secret Service protection during his quarantine, so they were not further exposed to risk.

He endangered everyone in that car to get a little attention from his magats? https://t.co/VstBLHGe4P — BeSeriousUSA 😷 🇺🇸 (@BeSeriousUSA) October 4, 2020

Everyone’s jumping the outrage gun as usual, but what if those secret service agents have already been around him in the last week? He’s obviously got agents still. If they’ve been in the hospital room this whole time, it’s not much different if they hopped in a car with him. — Cassandra Scarebanks (@CassandraRules) October 4, 2020

Cernovich said Trump's latest move debunked"72 hours of media hoaxes," with stories suggesting that the president's health was much worse than had been admitted by his doctors. The media has been put in an awkward position.

Meanwhile, former UKIP leader Nigel Farage noted that no other Western leader would have made such a visit to the crowds outside his hospital. “This is why the American people love Trump,” he said. “He will be back better than ever.”

No other Western leader would go and visit the crowds outside their hospital like this. This is why the American people love Trump. He will be back better than ever. https://t.co/M0ahZAWhIG — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 4, 2020

