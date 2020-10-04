Trump was given oxygen 'for about one hour', but could be discharged from hospital as early as Monday, president's doctor says

President Donald Trump’s medical condition has continued to improve as he recovers from an illness brought on by a Covid-19 infection, and he may be well enough to be released from the hospital Monday, his doctors said.

“If he continues to look and feel as well as he does today, our hope is that we can plan for discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House to continue his treatment course,” said Dr. Brian Garibaldi, one of the physicians treating Trump.

Trump had only mild symptoms of illness when evaluated Thursday night and Friday morning, but by late morning on Friday, he had a high fever, and the oxygen saturation rate in his blood had dropped below 94 percent, Dr. Sean Conley told reporters. He was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday and given concern over the suddenness of his symptoms worsening, he was given supplementary oxygen for about one hour, the doctor added.

By later Friday, Trump’s oxygen level was back up over 95 percent, and he was up out of bed and moving about, Conley said. He has remained without fever since Friday night, and he has been walking around without breathing difficulties.

Trump tolerated his second dose of Remdesivir on Friday night, without complications, Garibaldi said. In response to “transient low oxygen levels,” he was also given Dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory steroid.

