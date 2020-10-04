 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump remains ‘fever-free & off supplemental oxygen’ but ‘not yet out of the woods’ – White House physician

4 Oct, 2020 02:21
©  Reuters / Ken Cedeno
President Donald Trump has shown “substantial progress” since he was diagnosed with Covid-19, but is not yet out of danger, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in the latest health update.

“He spent much of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty,” Conley said in a statement on Saturday night.

He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96% and 98% all day.

The medical team continues to treat Trump with Remdesivir antiviral drug without any complications. In a video address to the American people on Saturday, Trump thanked supporters for their energy and medical personnel for their extraordinary work, saying he felt “much better” and was hoping to get back to public work in the nearest future.

Trump, 74, revealed this week that he and his wife, Melania, tested positive for Covid-19. He was flown to Walter Reed on Friday evening after experiencing symptoms at the request of Dr. Conley. Multiple other politicians and White House officials have also revealed positive tests for the virus since then. 

