Trump briefly LEAVES hospital in slow drive past crowd of cheering supporters outside Walter Reed (VIDEOS)

President Donald Trump was seen briefly leaving Walter Reed National hospital on Sunday afternoon, after his doctors said earlier in the day that improvements in his condition might allow for him to return to the White House soon.

The surprise move excited a crowd of supporters who had been demonstrating outside the hospital in support of Trump. A black Chevrolet Suburban carrying Trump passed close to a security fence, behind which supporters waved flags and cheered for him. Trump, wearing a mask, waved to the crowd from inside the sport-utility vehicle as he passed by.

That’s Trump driving by his supporters outside Walter Reed military hospital. pic.twitter.com/eqA0RGkr6A — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) October 4, 2020

Trump had been taken to Walter Reed on Friday, the day after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19, because he was suffering from a high temperature and reduced oxygen levels in his blood.

My view as POTUS drives by giving thumbs up and waving to supporters outside Walter Reed. He has since gone back inside. @fox5dcpic.twitter.com/1ts07GZx0T — Van Applegate (@vbagate) October 4, 2020

Doctors told reporters in a press conference earlier Sunday that Trump’s symptoms had improved steadily and that his body temperature had been normal since spiking briefly and dropping back down on Friday morning.

President Trump, wearing a mask, rides by his supporters outside Walter Reed while in the back of a Suburban. pic.twitter.com/nsCJyYXHdK — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 4, 2020

“If he continues to look and feel as well as he does today, our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House to continue his treatment course,” Dr. Brian Garibaldi said at Sunday’s press conference.

Trump praised and thanked the staff at Walter Reed in a video that he tweeted Sunday afternoon and said he was about to make “a little surprise visit” to his supporters outside.

“It’s been a very interesting journey,” Trump said. “I learned a lot about Covid. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s-read-the-book school. And I get it, and I understand it.”

The short appearance outside the hospital was perhaps fitting in a weekend of confusing signals for White House reporters. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters Saturday that Trump’s vital signs were “very concerning” over the past day, which seemed to contradict a favorable medical update by his doctors. Dr. Sean Conley said Meadows’ statement was misconstrued and that he was speaking of the episode Friday when Trump’s temperature rose and his oxygen level dropped, leading to his move to the hospital.

Asked why he failed until Sunday to report that Trump was given supplementary oxygen on Friday, Conley said, “I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, that his course of illness has had. I didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction.” The doctor acknowledged that he may have come off as “trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true. The fact of the matter is that he’s doing very well.”

CNN blasted Conley for his lack of candor, with medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta saying he was “purposely misleading about a very basic issue.” The fact Trump was given supplementary oxygen suggested that the virus had a significant impact on Trump’s lungs and put him on a “different trajectory” in terms of risk profile and treatment regimens, Gupta said.

Writer Mickey Kaus said the mainstream media fears that Trump will win sympathy votes because of his illness, “so they have to make the story all about the White House ‘lying,’ conflicting stories, etc.”

The White House Correspondents Association issued a statement complaining that it was “outrageous” for Trump to have left the hospital without a “protective pool present to ensure the American people know where their president is and how he is doing.” Conservative author Mike Cernovich retorted: “Media be like 1. We have all these anonymous sources. We know what’s up. 2. How dare Trump leave without telling us.”

