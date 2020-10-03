Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie checks into hospital ‘as a precaution’ after testing positive for Covid-19

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who helped President Trump prepare for the first debate with Joe Biden, said he has checked himself into hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon,” Christie announced in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure.

I am thankful for our hardworking medical professionals and look forward to coming home soon. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

Christie, 58, has become the latest person from the US president’s inner circle to test positive for Covid-19. He had attended a Rose Garden nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett last weekend, and was part of a small team of top advisers who were helping Trump prepare for the debate with Biden.

READ MORE: White House superspreader event? Sens. Thom Tillis & Mike Lee, ex-Trump aide Kellyanne Conway latest to test positive for Covid-19

Besides Christie, multiple attendees of the White House event have since tested positive, including Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina), former presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway and University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien also tested positive and went into quarantine on Friday night, as well as the president’s top aide, Hope Hicks, who was the first in the series of White House infections this week.

President Trump himself was confirmed to have the virus on Friday and was airlifted to Walter Reed Medical Center, also “out of an abundance of caution,” according to White House.

Also on rt.com Trump’s physician saying he’s ‘doing very well,’ but cautious as Covid-19 can reveal itself during upcoming ‘inflammatory phase’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!