Trump’s physician saying he’s ‘doing very well,’ but cautious as Covid-19 can reveal itself during upcoming ‘inflammatory phase’

Dr. Sean Conley, Donald Trump’s physician, gave an update on the president’s health Saturday, saying he is “extremely happy” with his progress, but remains “cautiously optimistic” as they wait to see the “course” of the illness.

“This morning, the president is doing very well,” Conley told reporters outside of Walter Reed Medical Center, where the president is receiving antiviral therapy to combat Covid-19.

Conley added that all of the symptoms the president was previously feeling from the virus – fatigue, mild cough, nasal congestion – are all improving, however he said he remains “cautiously optimistic” as the “course of this illness” does not reveal itself until day seven through 10, which he described as “phase two” and the “inflammatory phase.”

Despite the president receiving “advanced therapy,” Conley said doctors do not yet know the course the virus will take with him as it has only been three days.

Asked multiple times whether Trump has needed supplemental oxygen, Conley would only say he has not needed it today, refusing to reference the night before, leaving many critics to draw conspiracy theories on social media, despite the doctor saying through a statement on Friday night that Trump has not needed supplemental oxygen.

Trump, 74, revealed this week that he and his wife, Melania, tested positive for Covid-19. He was flown to Walter Reed on Friday evening after experiencing symptoms at the request of Dr. Conley. Multiple other politicians and White House officials have also revealed positive tests for the virus since then.

The president has been unusually silent on Twitter as he goes through his recovery process, but he did tweet on Friday night that it is “going well, I think!”

