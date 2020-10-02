 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
USA News

Joe Biden and wife have tested negative for Covid-19 following positive results for Trump and first lady

2 Oct, 2020 16:36
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden wearing face masks arrive at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, NJ, for travel to New York City, U.S. September 11, 2020. © REUTERS/Leah Millis
Joe Biden has announced that he and his wife, Jill, have both tested negative for Covid-19 following concerns the two may be infected after both the president and first lady tested positive.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

