Joe Biden and wife have tested negative for Covid-19 following positive results for Trump and first lady

Joe Biden has announced that he and his wife, Jill, have both tested negative for Covid-19 following concerns the two may be infected after both the president and first lady tested positive.

I'm happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020