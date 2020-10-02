President Trump says he & first lady tested positive for coronavirus after top aide infected on campaign trail

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for the coronavirus, just hours after it was learned a senior aide had contracted the illness.

“Tonight, [the first lady] and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” the president tweeted in the early hours of Friday morning.

The first lady said she and Trump were “feeling good.”

“Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” she tweeted.

Trump delivered the news shortly after he revealed that his aide Hope Hicks had tested positive. According to media reports, she traveled with the president multiple times recently, including to the debate with Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

Hicks was also on the presidential aircraft to fly to a campaign rally in Minnesota on Wednesday. Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, said that he and Melania are “both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.

On the debate stage on Tuesday, Trump and Biden stood at a safe distance from each other. The rivals did not wear masks but agreed not to shake hands due to the coronavirus.

