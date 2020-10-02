Senior White House aide Hope Hicks, who travelled w/ Trump multiple times lately, tests positive for Covid, sources tell US media

A top aide to President Donald Trump, Hope Hicks, has tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling aboard Air Force One with the commander in chief earlier this week, according to a volley of US media reports.

The positive test came on Thursday after Hicks accompanied President Trump to a rally the day prior, the Associated Press, Bloomberg, ABC, CBS and a number of other outlets reported, citing officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Hicks, a former White House communications director who now serves as counselor to the president, attended other events with Trump this week in addition to the Wednesday rally, traveling with him aboard Air Force One to the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday night.

Also on rt.com Take the jab or lose your job: Medical journal calls for a MANDATORY Covid vaccine, says ‘noncompliance should incur a penalty’

To date, Hicks is the closest aide to Trump to contract the illness – spending significant time with him in the Oval Office and on the campaign trail – but she is not the first White House employee to do so. In July, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien tested positive, while a White House valet, a spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence and a Trump campaign advisor were also infected previously.

Though her present condition is unknown, people close to Hicks told Bloomberg she was "experiencing symptoms of the disease," though they did not specify the extent of her illness.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!