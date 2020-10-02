‘Praying for their health & safety’: Joe Biden reacts to Trump and first lady's positive Covid-19 results

Joe Biden and Donald Trump may be at each other’s throats politically, but they have at least found themselves on the same side against Covid-19, with the ex-VP sending his best wishes to the president following his positive test.

Biden said on Friday that he and his wife Jill were wishing a “swift recovery” on Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who both tested positive for Covid-19 after apparently catching the infection from a presidential aide.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

“We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden tweeted.

Biden’s own health became a matter of great concern for some of his supporters after the news broke on Thursday. Days prior, he and Trump shared the same stage for the first debate between the two prime contenders for the presidential office.

They may have been standing far apart on the stage – and the pair opted to forgo a polite handshake at the start of the debate – but people are worried, nevertheless, that the former VP may have contracted the disease. Many immediately called for Biden to be tested for Covid-19 as soon as possible, and sources close to his campaign told CNN he would be tested on Friday morning.

Both Trump and Biden are well over 70, which puts them into a high-risk category for coronavirus patients. The two men’s ages, and the challenges to energy and mental capacity that can come with them, have been used throughout the race by supporters of both candidates to undermine the competition’s bid.

