Suspect charged with attempted murder over double shooting of LA County deputies as they sat in their patrol vehicle

Los Angeles prosecutors have charged a man with attempted murder over a gun attack on two sheriff’s deputies earlier this month. Both officers survived the shooting, despite sustaining serious face and head wounds.

The 36-year-old suspect, identified as Deonte Lee Murray, was charged on Wednesday over the September 12 shootings. Prosecutors called for his bail to be set at a whopping $6.15 million.

The attack was caught on a surveillance camera, with the footage showing a man casually walking up to a police cruiser parked by the Compton Metro Rail Station before suddenly unloading his handgun into the passenger side window.

The two deputies, a 31-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man who have not been identified by the sheriff’s department, were shot in the face and head. Another disturbing video that surfaced online shortly after the incident showed the female officer attending to her wounded partner – despite having been shot through the face herself.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and there’s reportedly no indication that the officers and the suspect had interacted in any fashion before the incident. The two officers underwent surgery and have since been discharged from hospital.The suspect was booked by police on September 15, after an unrelated incident and a lengthy standoff against law enforcement agents.

At that time, the man was charged with carjacking and second-degree robbery, among other crimes. However, the authorities were not aware at that point of his potential involvement in the deputies’ shooting three days prior.

