NYT readers in rebellion, ‘canceling subs’ en masse after unfavorable Biden fact-check tweet

The New York Times is under fire from its own readership after sharing a tweet to promote its fact-check coverage of Tuesday night’s presidential debate that was unfavourable to Joe Biden.

The tweet contains a screenshot of its fact-checking coverage, which includes a debunked quote from Joe Biden. “We left him a booming economy. And he caused the recession.”

The so-called paper of record unceremoniously analysed this claim under the title, “This is false,” much to the chagrin of its loyal readers.

THIS IS THE ONE YOU LEADE WITH?! JESUS CHRIST. — Katie - Wear a Damn Mask - Rohs (@twintasticmom) September 30, 2020

The screen-grabbed fact check goes on to detail how the economy was not “booming” during the final year of the Obama administration, on Biden’s watch as vice president.

The Gray Lady even went so far as to defend Trump, saying he did not “cause” the pandemic recession.

The New York Times faithful were aghast and left mouths agape as they declared they would be canceling their subscriptions for this egregious “enabling of Trump’s fascism.”

And THIS is the image you choose to include?!?!?!?!?Cancelling my subscription tomorrow. I'm done with you. This is ridiculous. Ludicrous. Shameful. — John *34 Days* Wright 👤👩👨📷📺 (@TheWrightJohn) September 30, 2020 OK, after decades of being a subscriber I'm going to have to cancel my subscription. Because the NY Times continues to enable trump's fascism. — Doris O (@dorisovotes) September 30, 2020 So glad I cancelled my subscription to your rag. Cannot believe you would choose a BIDEN quote after trump just lied for 90 minutes! — KG (@katygarretson) September 30, 2020

The overwrought outcry was met with glee on the other side of the political spectrum with many reveling in the hand-wringing. Prominent right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong drew his followers’ attention to the “conniptions” in the replies to the tweet, while self-styled ‘Trumpublican’ Melissa Tate asked if there had been a “glitch” at the Times.

Also on rt.com Swing and a miss: CNN mocked for laughable ‘fact check’ of Biden branding Trump ‘xenophobic’ for halting travel from China

“They are actually telling the truth which means the left is having a meltdown. Taking a screenshot because the mob will force the NYTimes to delete the truth & like the lap dogs they are, they will do just that,” Tate tweeted.

The meltdown going on in the comments for this post is epic — Lottie Sawyers (@LottieSawyers) September 30, 2020 OMG! The replies are golden. I wouldn't be surprised if "Antifa" and "BLM" forces showed up at NYT headquarters and ransacked it because it was now deemed fascist. pic.twitter.com/SW3hGt2Lb6 — Zombie (@Zombieshoot) September 30, 2020

Some did, however, call for calm and at least some semblance of objectivity, though judging by the majority of the comments from outraged (former) subscribers, their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Everyone in this thread: how dare you say something negative about someone I agree with. People need to start thinking objectively. I trust a news source that will tell it like it is, regardless of my feelings. — Cage (@___cage___) September 30, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!