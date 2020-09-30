 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

RT films downed Azeri drone on frontline in turbulent Nagorno-Karabakh

30 Sep, 2020 00:11
Get short URL
RT films downed Azeri drone on frontline in turbulent Nagorno-Karabakh
Debris of the downed drone. © RT
RT has become the only news crew to visit the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, filming the debris of a military UAV that had been shot down shortly beforehand.

“It still smelled like burning when we arrived on the front line,” RT’s Igor Zhdanov reported from the area. The ethnic Armenian military destroyed a “huge” Soviet-made Azeri drone, he added.

The footage showed the debris of the downed aircraft scattered on the ground in the dark. The crew only had a short window to film at the contact line, before being advised to leave because the area was not safe.

Intense fighting has been underway in Nagorno-Karabakh since Sunday, when Azerbaijan’s military and local ethnic Armenian troops started exchanging fire. There have been reports of heavy military and civilian casualties on both sides, which have been impossible to verify. Baku and Yerevan have blamed the other side for initiating the violence.

Also on rt.com Turkish F-16 warplane shoots down Armenian SU-25 fighter jet, Defense Ministry in Yerevan claims

Earlier on Tuesday, Armenia said that one of its Su-25 fighters was shot down by a F-16 lent to Azerbaijan by Turkey. Both Baku and Ankara denied those claims. However, Turkey has openly provided diplomatic and moral support for Azerbaijan.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a region populated by ethnic Armenians that seceded from Azerbaijan during the collapse of the Soviet Union, and has been under Armenian control since the ceasefire of 1994.

Also on rt.com UN Security Council calls for ‘immediate end’ to Azerbaijan-Armenia clash in Nagorno-Karabakh

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies