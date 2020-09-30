Biden inspires little hope for a more peaceful tomorrow in an America torn apart by riots while Trump fumbles on race

Joe Biden talks tough when it comes to taking Donald Trump "behind the gym," or standing up to "Corn Pop" in a scary dispute over pool rules, but he just couldn't show mettle on crime and riots in Tuesday's presidential debate.

The Democrat presidential candidate sounded more like a man inhibited in what he can say by sensitive voting blocs than a guy to take seriously on restoring order and peace to the streets of America's big cities. President Trump sensed those weak points with the far left and cornered Biden in some uncomfortable spots, but the incumbent was knocked on his heels regarding issues of race and failed to expose disingenuous attacks.

This year's wave of Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots was a key stumbling point for Biden, whose running mate has encouraged the unrest and who has failed to make any meaningful efforts to de-escalate the tensions. That's why it was so preposterous yesterday when British Labour Party MP Chris Bryant nominated Biden for a Nobel Peace Prize, saying he has been a "calming influence to bear" at a time when "American cities have been in flames."

Read more

Never mind the sickening thought of giving the prize to someone with a warmongering record as ugly as Biden's, which is bad enough. The notion that Biden has been a force for peace in America's fiery year of unrest is preposterous. Until about a month ago, when CNN host Don Lemon pointed out that Democrats could lose votes because of their failure to quell the riots, Biden seemed afraid to speak out against the violence. And as debate moderator Chris Wallace exposed on Tuesday, Biden has made no apparent effort to be part of the solution.

When asked whether, as head of his party, he had called city and state leaders in Democrat-run Portland, Oregon to advise them on ending more than three months of violent protests, Biden said: "I don't hold public office now. I'm a former vice president." But earlier in the debate, when challenged by Trump on whether he would cave to pressure within his party to create a socialist health care system, Biden said: "The party is me. I am the Democratic Party right now." Wallace reiterated his question, and Biden said: "They can, in fact, take care of it if he (Trump) just stays out of the way."

Trump then faltered when Wallace asked him whether he would condemn white-supremacist and militia groups to help discourage violence. This was an opportunity to clearly condemn white supremacy but then point out that it's neither the cause of the riots or something Trump should have to answer for. Instead, he said: "Who would you like me to condemn? Proud Boys, stand back and stand by." He added correctly: "Somebody's got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem. This is a left-wing problem."

This is where Biden really stepped in it, interjecting: "Antifa's an idea, not an organization, his FBI director said."

"You know what, he's wrong… Antifa is a dangerous, radical group. You ought to be careful of them. They'll overthrow you," Trump responded.

This was one of several points where Trump exposed Biden's weakness on law and order. In fact, he repeatedly pointed out that Biden couldn't even say the words "law and order" for fear of offending radical left-wing voters. An agitated Biden finally said: "Yes, I'm for law and order with justice where people get treated fairly."

Asked about the Democrat talking point of "reimagining policing," Biden spoke of police reforms, such as having psychologists joining officers in answering emergency calls, to help end systemic injustice. Trump interjected, saying: "That's not what they're talking about, Chris, he's talking about defunding police."

Biden denied the point, and Trump retorted by saying Biden has no endorsements from law enforcement organizations. When Biden again denied, Trump said: "Oh really, who do you have? Name one group that supports you. Name one group that came out and supported you. Go ahead, think. We have time." Biden replied: "We don't have time to do anything except… folks, folks."

For any police groups that might have been on the fence, it was not an inspiring moment as the 77-year-old Biden foundered. Trump again exposed perhaps the biggest Achilles heel of Biden and other Democrats in the November election. Party members not only have failed to address the violence, some have encouraged it. Democrat cities have ordered police to stand down, then prosecuted citizens who are forced to defend themselves.

Also on rt.com ‘Summon your CONSCIENCE’: Biden turns to moral argument to urge Republican senators to block Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

As was obvious to CNN's Lemon, Americans are fed up with the riots. BLM's approval ratings dropped nine percentage points between June and early September, according to polling by Politico-Morning Consult. Even in the blue state of Oregon, two-thirds of voters said they disapprove of the protests that have plagued Portland.

Not having a winning argument to make on the protests, Biden fell back to the leftist crutch, calling trump a "racist." He did it again when Trump clumsily explained why he had banned the use of critical-race-theory training in federal agencies. Biden even said: "This guy and his friends look down their nose on so many people… They look down on people who don't have money, they look down on people who are of a different faith, they look down on people who are a different color."

Trump failed to make Biden pay for the cheap shots. He failed to offer clear examples of the absurdity and racist nature of critical-race-theory training. And he failed to turn the race ploy back around against his accuser, quoting a few of Biden's egregiously racist comments, including the insulting statement that "you ain't black" if you have to even question whether you're voting for him. For good measure, Trump could have more clearly contrasted the policy moves he has made that actually helped black people with the harmful policies of the Democrats during Biden's 47 years as a party leader.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of RT.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!