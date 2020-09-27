Nagorno-Karabakh escalation: Armenia releases VIDEO showing Azerbaijani tank on fire, Baku denies losses

Armenia’s military has released footage purportedly showing an Azerbaijani tank being hit by an armor-piercing projectile and catching fire amid hostilities over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku denied suffering any losses.

The Armenian Defense Ministry claimed their forces have destroyed at least three Azerbaijani tanks, along with two helicopters and three UAVs. Later in the day, the ministry circulated what it said was video documentation of an enemy armored vehicle being destroyed by the Armenians.

A one-minute clip shows a T-72 tank on the move. Moments later, it stops moving and erupts in flames. Plumes of fire are seen emitting from the inside compartments, as well as the turret. No one seems to be able to flee for safety.

Warning! The video contains scenes that some may find disturbing.

The authenticity of the footage has not yet been independently verified. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry denied reports of any losses in heavy armor, telling Russia’s news agency RIA Novosti that these claims were “lies and disinformation.”

“Be advised that our units fully prevail over the enemy on the front line,” it said.

