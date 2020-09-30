‘Hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck’: CNN pundits aghast after chaotic Biden-Trump debate

Pundits covering the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden struggled to contain their horror during their post-event analysis, dubbing the throwdown a “dumpster fire” and a “s**t show” live on TV.

President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden took the stage at Cleveland’s Case Western Reserve University on Tuesday night, where the two clashed over 90 minutes of debate, seeing frequent interruptions, personal insults and meandering off-topic. Apparently unimpressed by the performance, CNN’s Jake Tapper dubbed the event the “worst debate I’ve ever seen” just seconds after it finished.

“We’ll talk about who won the debate, who lost the debate, but I can tell you one thing for sure: the American people lost tonight,” Tapper said immediately after the event, which he described as a “hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck.”

“You just took the words out of my mouth,” replied correspondent Dana Bash.

You used some high-minded language, I’m just going to say it like it is: that was a s**t show. We’re on cable, we can say that, apologies for being a little bit crude.

Jake Tapper: "That was horrific"Dana Bash: "That was a shit show" pic.twitter.com/DYUcBDfkqu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 30, 2020

Netizens quickly took notice of the explicit line, many voicing wholehearted agreement with Bash’s sentiment, while others merely found her use of vulgar language amusing.

Might be the truest statement of the night: CNN's Dana Bash: "That was a shit show. We're on cable. We can say that." — Jody Demling (@jdemling) September 30, 2020

CNN just said “THIS WAS A SHIT SHOW” I couldn’t agree more🤷🏾‍♂️ #PresidentialDebate — Je’Von D. Franklin (@JeVonDFranklin) September 30, 2020

TIL you can say shit show on CNN — Siobhan Morris (@siomoCTV) September 30, 2020

Lmaoooo they actually called this a shit show on CNN. I am DYING 🤣 — Give Breonna Taylor Justice (@TheWildlifeHost) September 30, 2020

Commenters were mixed about what exactly made the debate so bad, however, with critics taking aim at both candidates, while some honed in on Fox News debate moderator Chris Wallace.

Democrats at @cnn call it a shit show! Clearly they are panicked by how bad BIDEN LOST! They attack TRUMP! #Debates2020pic.twitter.com/RN4OPKmTDx — George Sawision me. (master electrician) (@GSawision) September 30, 2020

This was an absolute shit show.💩🤦‍♀️ I have been a republican for all my voting life, this year I switched because of this man. — Tammy Arntson (@TammyArntson1) September 30, 2020

@TheFive Just want you to know. CNN said the debate was a Shit Show. In my opinion Chris Wallace was the Shit Show!! He became part of the debate and appeared to me to be on Biden’s side. Wallace is a Never Trumper — Dennis Tortora (@dennistortora) September 30, 2020

I agree with dana Bash of CNN. This was a shit-show, but caused by Chris Wallace #ChrisWallaceIsAJoke#danabash — Donnie (@AirWarrior1969) September 30, 2020

Going forward, one netizen suggested the candidates’ microphones should be muted while the other speaks to prevent interruptions, however some were at the point of giving up, one calling the entire event an “embarrassment to America” and arguing future debates should be cancelled “if the rest are just like that.”

There are 2 more debates scheduled between Biden and Trump. Mikes should be turned off to prevent interruptions such as we saw tonight by Trump. Somebody on cnn called it a shit-show. I agree. — margaret louise (@somersette) September 30, 2020

That shit show was an embarrassment to America. They should cancel the other debates. If the rest are just like that we might as well declare the American experiment a failure.#USA#cnn#Biden#Trump — Patrick ✝️🇱🇧 (@PatrickLebnan) September 30, 2020

