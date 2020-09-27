LAPD responding to ‘officer-involved shooting’ as man reportedly attacks cop at police station

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has confirmed a shooting involving one of its officers, with local media reporting that one cop was shot after a man forced his way into a police station.

The incident occurred at LAPD’s Harbor Station in San Pedro. Police have blocked off the parking lot around the station.

City Councilmember Joe Buscaino said that a bullet had grazed an officer’s head during the attack. The officer has been transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive the wound, he added.

A reporter from a local NBC affiliate said that police sources told him that an officer sustained injuries after being pistol-whipped and that one shot was fired by police at the suspect.

One suspect was reportedly taken into custody.

The LAPD has not confirmed that an officer was injured, and has yet to disclose the status of the attacker. The force said it would provide more details about the incident as they become available.

Hours earlier, an off-duty officer had his vehicle shot multiple times but survived uninjured. Los Angeles has seen a recent uptick in violence against police. In mid-September, two deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department were ambushed and shot. Both deputies survived the attack.

The shootings come amid nationwide protests against alleged acts of police brutality, with many of the demonstrations ending in violence. Two police officers were shot in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday night amid demonstrations over the death of Breonna Taylor.

