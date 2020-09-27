3 arrested after scuffles break out during Proud Boys rally in Portland (VIDEO)

A Proud Boys protest in Portland resulted in brawls with counter-demonstrators and media. Police made three arrests and later confiscated weapons from the right-wing group.

An estimated 1,000 people attended Saturday’s rally in a north Portland park. Footage from RT’s Ruptly video agency shows demonstrators reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, praying, and listening to speeches given from an American flag-draped stage. Some of the protesters, clad in body armor and tactical helmets, were filmed marching as they chanted “F**k Antifa!”

The right-wing group also engaged in shouting matches with counter-demonstrators and media, with some of the verbal exchanges ending in physical violence.

Footage shows a man being shoved to the ground and kicked in the face. In another incident, someone who was filming the event was assaulted by a Proud Boys member.

As the rally ended, Portland Police stopped one vehicle and confiscated shields, baseball bats, paintball guns, and other weapons. In total, police made three arrests during the rally and counter-protest. Law enforcement said they were investigating a case of assault.

There was concern that the rally could lead to widespread violence in the city, prompting Oregon Governor Kate Brown to declare a state of emergency for Portland, claiming “white supremacist groups” were traveling from out of town to “harass or intimidate Oregonians.”

The Proud Boys said they came to the city to demonstrate against “domestic terrorism.” Portland has seen more than 100 days of violent Black Lives Matter protests since late May. The last time the Proud Boys held a demonstration in the city, one of its members, Aaron ‘Jay’ Danielson, was shot and killed by an Antifa supporter.

