Car ploughs through crowd of pro-Trump counteprotesters in California as they clash with BLM rally (VIDEO)

A video has captured the moment a car pushes through a crowd of apparent supporters of US President Donald Trump in Yorba Linda, California after they reportedly squared off with Black Lives Matter protesters.

Footage of the incident, that took place on Saturday afternoon in Yorba Linda, a suburban city in northeastern Orange County, shows a white car driving through a group of people, some of them carrying American flags and pro-Trump banners.

Also on rt.com Truck hits protester in LA as BLM crowd surround it, try to open the door (VIDEO)

Before the car starts off, a man, who can be seen wearing an American flag as a mask and a black hat, appears to be taking photos of the vehicle, while standing right in front of it.

Someone ran their car through a crowd of Trump supporters. OC Sheriffs took the person into custody. Ambulances were dispatched, but I don't have information on injuries pic.twitter.com/EAWBSXS8R1 — Border Photog #blm (@desertborder) September 26, 2020

The activists attempted to chase after the sedan, but were stopped by police, which were present en masse at the scene in anticipation of potential fracas between the rival groups.

Officers can been seen pulling the vehicle over in the video.

WATCH: A car ripped through a crowd of Trump supporters at a BLM counterprotest in Yorba Linda. It was clearly deliberate and the driver did not stop even as the Trump crowd gathered to tend to the wounded. Trump supporters did NOT attack the driver. pic.twitter.com/f9nu6L0WBu — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 27, 2020

This is the car that drove through the crowd. I don’t know all the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/I7it1BzJKy — Brian Rokos (@Brian_Rokos) September 26, 2020

Local media reported, citing police, that the female driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. It’s unclear if she is facing any charges.

Reporter Eric Licas just told me this: Lt. Todd Russ said the female driver of the white sedan has been detained, unclear if she will be arrested at this point — Brian Rokos (@Brian_Rokos) September 26, 2020

Several people have been injured in the runover, including a middle-aged man, who was seen bleeding from his knee. It appeared that his ankle was broken.

An injured man is groaning in pain. He has a wrap on his right leg. It’s tried to his leg with a small American flag, maybe a scarf. pic.twitter.com/f7RQaiJuTj — Brian Rokos (@Brian_Rokos) September 26, 2020

*GRAPHIC* Trump supporter was struck by a car. Details unclear on who hit the man. His ankle is visibly broken. #YorbaLindapic.twitter.com/zhqcFcE8Gt — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) September 26, 2020

The incident unfolded in the parking lot of the city library, reportedly after pro-Trump counterprosters crossed over from the other side of the road and engaged BLM supporters.

Around 3pm, the groups had an altercation. BLM pushes a Trump supporter & punches were thrown. The scene was tense all around. #YorbaLindapic.twitter.com/xLCdvYngb5 — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) September 27, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!