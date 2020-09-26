Democrat activists attack Trump's Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett, suggesting her kids were ABUSED or KIDNAPPED from Haiti

It appears attacking the political positions and Catholic faith of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett isn’t enough for some Democrat activists, who have taken to making wild accusations about her adopted kids instead.

Democratic activist John Lee Brougher, managing director of billionaire Tom Steyer's NextGen America super PAC, said Friday that as an adoptee, he personally needs to “know more” about how Barrett adopted and treated her two children from Haiti. “Transracial adoption is fraught with trauma and potential for harm, and everything I see here is deeply concerning,” he tweeted.

LMAO. Deleted, then he went protected. pic.twitter.com/G3aLPnPbbz — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) September 26, 2020

Brougher, who is originally from South Korea, didn't specify what he'd seen about Barrett's parenting that was “deeply concerning.” He went into social media hiding after his disparagement of Barrett drew backlash, blocking public access to his Twitter account.

Also on rt.com Why is appointing a God-fearing mother of seven to the US Supreme Court such a problem for America’s liberal left?

Also in hiding on Twitter and Facebook was Democrat campaign consultant Dana Houle, who speculated that Barrett and her husband may not have legally adopted their two children from Haiti. “Would it matter if her kids were scooped up by ultra-religious Americans, or Americans weren't scrupulous intermediaries and the kids were taken when there was family in Haiti?” Houle tweeted.

Read this from Democrat activist & Hill staffer. Questioning whether #AmyConeyBarrett *illegally* adopted her children from Haiti, maybe snatching them from birth parents! This is the Dem gameplan. Nothing but raw bigotry and hate. I promise you, this will not stand pic.twitter.com/JEMqhe05dY — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 26, 2020

As in the case of Brougher's tweets, there appeared to be no underlying basis for Houle's broadside attack, including the implication that the Barretts stole their children in “sketchy” adoptions. He suggested that the media might hide the information if reporters found that the adoptions were illegal. He also tripped over the Democrat talking point on abortion, which says that Republicans only care about babies before they are born, by tweeting that there are far more couples seeking to adopt than there are children in need of adoption.

There's one more–just as horrible as the rest: pic.twitter.com/aVLroEryue — #LesbiansForTrump 🏳️‍🌈 #PeaceIsThePrize (@CredibleUFO) September 26, 2020

Barrett, who also has five biological children, became a target for such attacks as speculation mounted that President Donald Trump would nominate her to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a US Supreme Court justice, which he did at the White House on Saturday. She currently serves on the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.

Brougher was lambasted on Twitter for making “ghoulish” and “absurd” implications, then cowardly hiding his account. Some commenters went to the Twitter account of NextGen America to call for his firing. Another tweeted: “This organization and John Brougher should be prohibited from being within five miles of any young people. Disgusting bunch of bigots.”

Resign immediately for disrespecting loving adoptive parents all over the world. @JohnBrougher is anti-Catholic, misogynistic, anti-child and a glaring racist. #ResignOrBeForcedpic.twitter.com/zuuAObAc43 — Jamie Breez (@BreezJamie) September 26, 2020

Houle fared no better on Twitter, where US Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, said, “This is the Dem game plan – nothing but raw bigotry and hate. I promise you, this will not stand.” Other commenters, including journalist Tracy Beanz, suggested that bringing up Haiti might be a bad idea for the Democrats, inasmuch as Bill and Hillary Clinton were accused of mishandling or misappropriating funds donated to aid Haiti's recovery from a devastating 2010 earthquake.

Also on rt.com ‘I'm deleting Twitter’: Morning Joe shares ‘deceptively edited’ video clip of Amy Coney Barrett, runs with tail between his legs

Barrett's Catholic faith became a point to attack by Democratic senators when Barrett was appointed by Trump to the 7th US Circuit Court in 2017. Senator Dianne Feinstein questioned whether she would have unbiased legal opinions, given that “the dogma lives loudly within you.” Senator Dick Durbin asked Barrett whether she considers herself an “orthodox Catholic.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!