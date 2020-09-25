 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s trainer drops to floor, does PUSH-UPS beside her casket at US Capitol (VIDEO)

25 Sep, 2020 17:05
©  Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS
At a Friday memorial service for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her personal trainer dropped to the floor and decided to do a few push-ups next to her casket in a tribute to the deceased judge.

Bryant Johnson, who was Ginsburg’s personal trainer, turned heads on Friday when video showed him at the late judge’s memorial service on Capitol Hill doing push-ups, presumably in a way to honor Ginsburg.

Johnson walked up to the flag-draped casket and then moved off to the side and did a set of three push-ups before jumping back up and walking away.

Though 87 when she passed, Ginsburg was known for being active and often posted images of herself at the gym. Johnson even published a book in 2017 on his work with Ginsburg titled, ‘The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong... and You Can Too!’

The bizarre moment led to some confusion on social media before the individual was identified as Ginsburg’s personal trainer.

Once Johnson’s identity was revealed, many called the moment “moving,” albeit odd. 

“This has to be the first time anyone’s ever done pushups as someone lies in state at the US Capitol and it’s never been more fitting,” CNN’s Omar Jiminez tweeted

“RBG’s trainer doing push ups in front of her casket to say farewell is the best!” pundit Kate Hyde wrote.

Johnson has also trained with other Supreme Court judges like Stephen Breyer, 82, and Elena Kagan, 60. 

