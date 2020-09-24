Woman TASED & arrested after refusing to wear mask at school football game (VIDEO)

A woman attending an eighth-grade football game in Logan, Ohio was tased and arrested by a police officer after refusing to wear a mask in accordance with Covid-19 regulations.

Alecia Kitts was approached by School Resource Officer Chris Smith when he observed her in the stands not wearing a mask, and he told her she needed to put one on in order to stay. Despite saying she had asthma and could not wear a mask, the officer told her again to put one on.

In footage of the ensuing altercation, the officer attempts to detain and remove Kitts from the stands, but she refuses and is eventually tasered in the shoulder as she desists. She is then handcuffed and escorted out of the area.

“Put your hands behind your back,” Smith can be heard saying, to which Kitts refuses and says she’s “not doing nothing wrong.”

Police say Kitts was released from custody on the same day but is being charged with criminal trespassing, and that other charges are pending while the incident is under investigation.

The “criminal trespassing” charge, according to police, is because Kitts refused to leave.

“It is important to note, the female was not arrested for failing to wear a mask, she was asked to leave the premises for continually violating school policy. Once she refused to leave the premises, she was advised she was under arrest for criminal trespassing, she resisted the arrest, which led to the use of force,” they said.

A man named Skylar Steward, who identified himself as the father of Kitts’ son, posted a Facebook Live video following the incident and said he was filing a complaint against the officer involved for excessive use of force.

“Big bad cop tasered a 100 pound woman with one hand in cuffs. To say I'm p**sed is an understatement,” he posted.

