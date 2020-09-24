‘Are you bonkers or just cruel?’ South Dakota Gov. Noem & PETA exchange blows on Twitter over video of her shooting birds

PETA and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who is also an avid hunter, engaged in a war of words on Twitter after the non-profit animal rights group attacked her over a video she posted showing her hunting birds in a field.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has pulled no punches, taking a swipe at Noem, South Dakota’s Republican governor, after she posted a video showcasing her sharp-shooting skills.

“This is how we do social distancing in our state,” Noem says in the video before turning around and killing a bird in a volley of shots.

“Less Covid, more hunting, that’s the plan for the future,” she says before the video is cut.

This is how we do social distancing in South Dakota. pic.twitter.com/AjegUsKHhv — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 23, 2020

Several hours after the post went up, PETA came out swinging at Noem, asking if she is “bonkers or just cruel,” while suggesting that the Republican governor would only scare off potential tourists with her stunt.

Do you call it social distancing because with such needless violence no one will want to visit your state?

Noem did not hold back in her reply, arguing that PETA, as well her opponents on the broader “left,” just don’t understand the “South Dakota way of life.”

“We hunt. We fish. We pray. And we love America,” Noem quipped.

Many on the Left simply don’t understand our South Dakota way of life.We hunt. We fish. We pray. And we love America. https://t.co/DnnR2457lp — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 24, 2020

Noem has been among the most outspoken allies to US President Donald Trump, particularly when it comes to his coronavirus response, and has argued that her state’s economy emerged from the health crisis relatively unscathed due to her decision to avoid sweeping business shutdowns, as were imposed elsewhere in the country.

