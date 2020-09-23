‘Not saying there’s a Holocaust, but…’: MSNBC analyst SHAMES Jewish voters who back Trump, says no difference between him & Hitler

‘Morning Joe’ regular guest Donny Deutsch has told Jewish voters planning to support the Republican ticket that they need to “wake up” because there is “no difference from what Donald Trump is preaching to what Hitler preached.”

Reacting to Trump’s Tuesday night rally in Pennsylvania, Deutsch noted a lack of diversity in the crowd, saying it reminded him of a “rally from the early ‘30s.”

“Look at that crowd… there’s not one person of color. Anywhere. Like, usually behind him he puts one kind of token in there, a token person,” Deutsch said. “If you scan this crowd this is stunning.”

Also on rt.com ‘He will lead us with dignity’: NeverTrumpers & Dems rejoice after GOP Senator John McCain’s widow endorses Biden

The political pundit and longtime critic of Trump then ran with an Adolf Hitler comparison, which turned into a shaming of Jewish voters who will be supporting the president in November’s election.

“I want to talk to my Jewish friends who are voting for Donald Trump,” Deutsch told co-host Joe Scarborough, then launching into a fiery rant.

How dare you! With what our people have gone through in history, and you see a man who is a dictator, and once you give the man an absolute power, he is possible of anything. And if you are a Jew in this country and you are supporting Donald Trump, you are not looking back at our history!

Deutsch added that Trump-supporting Jewish voters are walking “like a lemming off a cliff” and urged them to “wake up” before outright comparing Trump to Hitler, saying: “And what is the difference between Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump? I’m not saying there’s a Holocaust, but when you look at the tactics, and that is where we are right now.”

Deutsch’s Hitler comparison and shaming of Jewish Trump voters has earned him plenty of praise from activists already committed to voting the president out of office, but conservatives have taken to social media to push back.

Donny Deutsch just let my fellow Jews have it for not recognizing Trump comparison to Hitler. Last night’s Pa rally striking for the sea of white faces. All that were missing were Nazi flags. Thank you Donny. Won’t help my FOX watching friends but needed to be said. Heil Trump — Karl Rosenfeld (@kneerecon) September 23, 2020

The truth is the truth and it's time the media starts callin' Trump what he is: a white supremacist dictator. https://t.co/rUgGKdSiwf — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 23, 2020

“So @DonnyDeutsch compares @realDonaldTrump to Hitler. In truth, it's the Democrats who want to send conservatives to ‘re-education’ camps. It's the Democrats who are burning books & toppling statues,” conservative pundit Todd Starnes tweeted in reaction.

So @DonnyDeutsch compares @realDonaldTrump to Hitler. In truth, it's the Democrats who want to send conservatives to "re-education" camps. It's the Democrats who are burning books & toppling statues. It's the Democrats who have slaughter tens of millions of innocent lives. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) September 23, 2020

I just saw MSNBC's Donny Deutsch compare Trump to Hitler, quite directly & overtly. What an outrage. Trump is the best friend Israel has had in decades, Jared & Ivanka are Jews, & Trump is fighting FOR religious freedoms. I'll comment on this on the air today in greater detail. — Dr. Michael L. Brown (@DrMichaelLBrown) September 23, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!