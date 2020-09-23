 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘They’ll come knocking at your door’: NRA says a Biden victory would deprive Americans of ‘your AR-15,’ sends Twitter into frenzy

23 Sep, 2020 10:06
Many on Twitter are up in arms over gun control once again, thanks to an NRA post warning Americans that their semi-automatic rifles would be taken away should Joe Biden win the upcoming US presidential vote.

The National Rifle Association has apparently sought to remind Americans about the Democratic Party presidential candidate’s stated plans to crack down on gun ownership. However, it appears instead to have reignited the interminable controversy over the future of gun control instead.

“If Joe Biden wins – Mike Bloomberg wins – and Beto O'Rourke will be knocking on your door for your AR-15,” the NRA wrote in a Twitter post, referring to Biden’s “plan to end gun violence epidemic,” which, according to his campaign website, includes a ban on the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines as well as a buy-back program for those already owning these.

The tweet also hinted at Biden’s support of Beto O'Rourke – a man known for saying “hell, yes, we are going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” That was what the Democratic congressman and the former presidential candidate said at a Houston primary debate in September 2019.

In March, Biden said O'Rourke was “going to take care of the gun problem” as he received the congressman’s endorsement.

The NRA post immediately triggered a heated debate and ‘AR-15’ quickly got into the list of top trending Twitter topics in the US, as thousands of people turned to social media say their piece on the issue.

The NRA message had indeed triggered America’s gun rights advocates, who rushed to social media to declare their adherence to the Second Amendment and to argue that they need their guns to protect their lives and properties.

Yet, it also sparked an outpouring of support for Biden from gun control advocates, arguing that the semi-automatic rifles do much more harm than good and adding that ordinary Americans just have no need for such a weapon.

There were also those who sought to take the middle ground and declared that they are all for gun rights but the likes of the AR-15 should be banned.

Others argued that the whole issue is a nothing-burger, since Biden is unlikely to move beyond his campaign promises in this field anyway. Some people were just seemingly thrilled at the prospect of O'Rourke paying them a visit and even jokingly promised to buy AR-15 just to get the congressman knocking at their door.

It is not the first time the NRA sought to mobilize gun rights advocates against Biden; the former Vice President and the association have never seen eye to eye anyway. In late August, the NRA claimed that Biden would “destroy our Second Amendment” altogether if he wins the elections and “America will become unrecognizable.”

Biden himself did not hesitate to “take on” the NRA either – all while repeatedly saying that he would proceed with his plans to ban assault rifles.

