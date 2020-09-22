 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian banks boost gold reserves to historic high amid COVID pandemic

22 Sep, 2020 14:26
Investments in precious metals by Russian banks increased in August, reaching almost $7.4 billion (568 billion rubles), data released by the country’s central bank (CBR) showed.

In terms of gold, reserves have amounted to a record 121 tons, which is 10.9 percent higher than the maximum reached in October 2019.

According to Maxim Osadchiy, an analyst at BKF Bank, last month, Russian banks increased their bullion reserves by 23.3 tons. He told RBC Daily that this was the most noticeable increase on the balance sheets of Russian banks for the entire period of statistics disclosure.

So far, only Sberbank has reported increasing its gold reserves – by 16.9 percent (or 3.1 tons) in August, Osadchiy said. He added that Sberbank, VTB, Otkritie, Gazprombank, and Sovcombank are now the top-five banks in terms of investments in gold.

CBR statistics showed that Russian banks increased investments in precious metals from May, after six months of sales. Experts explained that one factor was the rise in gold prices amid fears of a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

