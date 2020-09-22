Biden supporter Cardi B facing defamation lawsuit over ‘racist MAGA supporters’ tirade and ‘deceptively’ edited video

American rapper Cardi B is being sued for alleged defamation, over social media posts that labeled a trio of Trump supporters at a Long Island beach as racist, after they’d argued with the star’s sister there.

John Ray, the attorney representing beachgoers Peter Caliendo, Pauline Caliendo and Manuel Alarcon, said the rapper’s viral social media video was “deviously” edited to make his clients look bad before it was published by Cardi B. The artist has claimed that her sister and her sister’s partner, both of whom are named in the lawsuit, were being “harassed” by “racist MAGA supporters.”

The video, captured over Labor Day weekend, shows the rapper’s sister arguing with the Caliendos and Alarcon, one of whom is wearing a Make America Great Again hat, at Smith Point Beach.

In the obscenity-laced video, Hennessy Carolina, Cardi B’s sister, can be heard yelling at the group, telling them they will be “online” soon and saying “suck my d**k.” It’s unclear what exactly sparked the altercation, but it reportedly began with a dispute about parking. Cardi B said her sister and her partner were harassed first because “because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple.”

The rapper claimed the example of alleged racism was why “Joe gotta talk to me,” referring to an interview she carried out with Democrat Joe Biden. Critics have blasted that interview as inappropriate, citing the rapper’s vulgar song lyrics and social media posts.

You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple https://t.co/OLQX2mrzbppic.twitter.com/ISfJStODme — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

Cardi B partly blamed President Donald Trump, of whom she is a frequent critic, for the run-in, because racists’ “braveness is coming from their leadership energy.”

“People are dead out here being proud and racist harassing people while wearing they MAGA hat like if they know the government going to hold them down is ridiculous!” the rapper’s sister wrote about the altercation. She claimed racist comments had been made to her before she pulled out her camera.

Nooooo that big pink man was harassing my sister girlfriend to move her car for no reason and then my sister came there had a back and forth and they stood quit when she Wip that phone out .They was harassing 2 Women ! Ya going to catch the right fuckin one ! https://t.co/xcH1PvGVABpic.twitter.com/rLym9O2yIU — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

“These peaceful Suffolk County residents were quietly enjoying a Sunday at the Smith Point beach with their families, when rap celebrity Hennessy Carolina suddenly approached them, raging, spitting, insulting, assaulting, defaming and threatening them, all the while videotaping them because one of them wore a MAGA hat,” Ray told ABC 7 on Tuesday.

The attorney added that his three clients were the ones being harassed and that their reputations have been ruined by the video. The lawyer says his clients “live in fear now” and will be seeking “substantial damages.”

