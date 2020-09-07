 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Candace Owens calls Cardi B's Biden interview 'one of the biggest insults' to black Americans, sparking a prolonged Twitter feud

7 Sep, 2020 13:25
(L) Candace Owens © REUTERS/Benoit Tessier; (R) Cardi B © REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Black conservative activist Candace Owens began a Twitter feud with rap star Cardi B over the latter's interview with Joe Biden, her music, and politics in general, unleashing a war between both women's fanbases.

Owens posted a video clip on Sunday, in which she called the presidential candidate's interview with Cardi B "one of the biggest insults" to the black community. She then ripped into the singer's personality, calling her "illiterate" and saying that her music "contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values."

Cardi B was none too happy about such descriptions. The provocative rapper 'clapped back' by saying that Biden "had" to talk to her because she has "the number one song,""a huge platform," and "can make millions go vote."

The discussion also veered into the topic of taxation. Owens saw inconsistency in Cardi B's positions, as she supposedly wants "to lower [her] taxes" and have the costly "free universal healthcare" at the same time.

Cardi B came back at Owens by saying that despite "hating" to pay taxes, she'd rather the money went towards social programs and not police funding.

The discourse based in the US Democrat/Republican dichotomy then, perhaps, reached an inevitable point. The two women argued over who among their presidential candidates of choice, Donald Trump or Biden, was more racist.

Both Owens and Cardi B have millions of Twitter followers, who took sides by attacking the woman with whom they disagreed.

The musician's supporters seemed to believe that Owens is oblivious to being "tokenized" by US conservatives, who are using her image to appear more palatable to African Americans.

Owens' fans, on the other hand, agreed with her initial points about the Biden interview, saying that Cardi B was "destroyed" during the Twitter bout.

Despite not being much of a political activist, Cardi B has become notorious in US conservative circles since the release of a sexually explicit song called 'WAP' and her sit-down with Biden. The former vice president himself was widely mocked online after it, as one of his rare media appearances was spent on a softball-filled Zoom conversation with a celebrity.

