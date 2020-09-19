Trump targeted with package containing deadly RICIN poison, intercepted by law enforcement — report

A package containing the deadly poison ricin was addressed and mailed to President Donald Trump but was intercepted by law enforcement earlier this week, it’s been reported.

The FBI and Secret Service are investigating the incident, CNN said, citing two unidentified law enforcement officials. Two tests were performed on the substance in the package, confirming that it contained ricin.

White House mail is screened at an off-site facility. The matter is being investigated by the US Secret Service and the FBI.

It is not the first time Trump has been targeted with ricin. Letters containing ricin ingredients were sent to the president and top military leaders at the Pentagon in 2018.

Those letters also were intercepted, and a Utah man, William Clyde Allen III, was charged with sending them. Actress Shannon Guess Richardson was convicted in 2014 of sending ricin-containing letters to President Barack Obama and then-New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The latest such incident comes amid heightened political tensions in the US and a vitriolic presidential election race. The stakes were made even higher Friday, with the death of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW