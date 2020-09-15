Iraq or Iran? Joe Biden seems to forget which war he voted for, while blasting Trump’s treatment of veterans

In a Florida speech promoting The Atlantic’s anonymously-sourced story that Donald Trump called veterans “losers” and “suckers”, Joe Biden added more gaffes to his list, including mixing up Iran with Iraq.

Biden made the slip-up when holding up his daily schedule, which he said has daily updates on US troop deaths overseas.

"U.S. troops died in Iran and Afghanistan, 6,000, as of today, 923," the former vice president and ex-senator, who voted for the Iraq War, said. "Not roughly 6,900 — 923, because every one of these fallen angels left behind a family, left behind a community. There is an empty seat at that table now."

Joe Biden confuses Iran & Iraq pic.twitter.com/Kpo6KbWL8E — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 15, 2020

“Joe Biden doesn't know the difference between Iran and Iraq, But wants to be president of the United States,” Twitter user Joel Fischer tweeted.

If a tree falls in the woods while Joe Biden calls Iraq -Iran, Cardi B files for divorce, and Kamala Harris gets shunned by a Doral restaurant - and no one hears it ... does it make a sound? — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 15, 2020

The face you make when you realize this isn't a nightmare and you're actually out of the basement. pic.twitter.com/ueJPRue6DI — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 15, 2020

Trump: *creates peace between Israel, Bahrain, and the UAE*Biden: *mixes up Iran and Iraq*And you'd trust THIS GUY with foreign policy? https://t.co/IbHltCmZck — Austin Smith - (VSR) BADG3RMAN 🎙️ (@BADG3RMANTV) September 15, 2020

As noted by some on social media, this is the second time Biden has mixed up the two countries in a speech addressing foreign policy. In January, he referred to Iran twice when talking about a vote in Iraq’s parliament.

In January, Joe Biden mixed up Iran and Iraq when talking about a vote in Iraq's parliament. pic.twitter.com/OjoUU8jGLb — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 15, 2020

Biden’s original support of the Iraq War and his verbal gaffes have been used by Donald Trump and other critics who argue against his potential presidency.

Wow, an Air Force vet calls Biden out for voting for the Iraq War"We are wondering why we should vote for someone who voted for a war & enabled a war that killed thousands of our brothers & sisters?...Their blood is on your hands...My friends are dead because of your policies!" pic.twitter.com/3S3E1PrVuu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 6, 2020

Another gaffe highlighted on social media from Tuesday’s speech was Biden calling his potential administration the “Harris-Biden administration.” This was less than a day after vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris referred to their administration as the “Harris administration” before quickly correcting herself.

“He’s not wrong,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted in reaction to the mix-up.

“Ironically this is the most cogent thing he’s said in weeks,” author Dave Rubin added.

A day after thishttps://t.co/nCAsrUUXKi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 15, 2020

After Kamala Harris spoke of a "Harris Administration" if Joe Biden is elected, Biden himself is now referring to their possible presidency as the "Harris-Biden administration." pic.twitter.com/XZFOA7IRSq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 15, 2020

This is super weird. Is it on the prompter that way? Either way, this is two times with this sort of thing. Threes a trend... https://t.co/EaZt9klgEF — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) September 15, 2020

