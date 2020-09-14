Trump wants Joe Rogan to host 4-hour presidential debate, while critics predict Biden will skip out entirely

Podcaster Joe Rogan has offered to host a presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and the president is already throwing his support behind the idea.

“On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump,” tweeted UFC fighter Tim Kennedy, adding that the hypothetical event would be four hours with no live audience.

“Who wants this?” Kennedy asked, to which Trump replied, “I do!”

He’s not the only one backing the plan, as his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has also responded positively to the tweet.

“I would love to see this!!! Let’s make it happen,” he tweeted.

Rogan said he would host a debate between Biden and Trump if both men came to Austin, Texas – where he recently moved himself and his podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ – and agreed to livestream the event with no edits.

Many have already predicted a Rogan-hosted debate is something the Biden campaign would never agree to.

Here come the Joe Rogan attack pieces justifying why Biden shouldn't do the debate https://t.co/ClCwqYXJii — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 14, 2020

Trump just agreed to a 4 hour debate moderated by Joe Rogan. Joe Biden can't physically or mentally handle it... so let his excuses begin. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 14, 2020

The first presidential debate is set for September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio, but many have predicted the Covid-19 pandemic will prevent it from happening. Some Democrats have already floated the idea of skipping debates altogether, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California).

“I don’t think that there should be any debates,” she told reporters last month. “I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody has any association with truth, evidence, data and facts.”

Critics have pointed to Biden’s gaffe-prone nature as a candidate for the reason he will likely skip a debate with Trump, but the former vice president seems open to the idea thus far.

“I’m looking forward to getting on the debate stage with Trump and holding him accountable. I think I know how to handle bullies – we’ll find out,” Biden said at a campaign fundraiser last week.

“I hope I don’t get baited into getting into a brawl with this guy,” he added. “It’s going to be hard because I predict he’s going to be shouting.”

Rogan has not hosted a presidential debate before, but he’s interviewed a variety of political guests on his podcast, including former presidential hopefuls such as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont).

