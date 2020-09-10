'Kent State Gun Girl' Kaitlin Bennett’s bodyguard brawls with protesters during college campus visit (VIDEO)

Conservative gun rights activist Kaitlin Bennett was harassed by protesters when she visited the University of Central Florida, with things escalating to the point where her security was physically fighting people who swarmed her.

Several videos posted to social media on Thursday showed Bennett — known for her viral videos talking to liberals about everything from abortion to gun rights — receiving a not-so-warm welcome at the university, where she said she was working on a new project, which involved asking students if Joe Biden or Donald Trump would be a better president for black Americans.

Protesters began following Bennett and her production and security team around campus, telling her to “get the f**k out of here.” Some were holding Black Lives Matter signs.

Here is more footage captured by Raph Merritt (@raphmerritt): pic.twitter.com/vvC5ha5uHL — UCF Knight News (@UCFKnightNews) September 10, 2020

She eventually made her way inside a bagel shop and her security team ended up physically pushing demonstrators back, though it’s unclear which side started getting physical first.

tell me how kaitlin bennett is allowed on UCF campus where her “bodyguard” is openly allowed to fight UCF students and we’re the ones getting blamed? pic.twitter.com/e7WQZwE9Xh — kat :) (@katvonpoks) September 10, 2020

It appears Kaitlin Bennett was rushed into the Einstein and a skateboarder was shoved to the ground by her security while they began blocking the door. Video captured by Raph Merritt (@raphmerritt). pic.twitter.com/XiqIeTDfq3 — UCF Knight News (@UCFKnightNews) September 10, 2020

Campus police eventually arrived on the scene to escort Bennett and her team.

Imagine having such a visceral emotional reaction to Kaitlin Bennett coming to your college campus to talk about a DIFFERENT POLITICAL VIEW that you violently attack her and her bodyguards?No way to act in civil society! pic.twitter.com/kUlqlAbvsn — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) September 10, 2020

Legend says Kaitlin Bennett is still in the Einstein bagels electrical room at UCF pic.twitter.com/mb3RDusWCM — tiffanyfranco_ (@TiffanyFranco0) September 10, 2020

The university put out a statement about the incident, though they did not acknowledge the violence and instead admonished Bennett and her crew for not complying with the school’s COVID-19 regulations because they had to be told to wear face coverings.

The school also said Bennett’s group “intended to agitate” and “offended many members of our community.”

In her own statement, Bennett called the school “liars” and said her security team visited the day before to get permission to film and they were told they did not have to wear masks.

“What liars! I went to @UCF to ask students who would be a better president for black Americans, Trump or Biden, and YOUR students got violent and violated your COVID-19 policy that prohibits social gatherings of more than 12. But you didn't enforce that, did you?” she tweeted.

What liars! I went to @UCF to ask students who would be a better president for black Americans, Trump or Biden, and YOUR students got violent and violated your COVID-19 policy that prohibits social gatherings of more than 12. But you didn't enforce that, did you? https://t.co/kIlmsbkZJI — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) September 10, 2020

My head of security went to campus yesterday and walked around with @UCFPolice Commander Freeman to tell them exactly why we were coming, & be proactive in making sure this wouldn't happen. They also said they wouldn't make us wear masks, then threatened to arrest US. #DefundUCF — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) September 10, 2020

Just another day at the office pic.twitter.com/8n8shcTjZ8 — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) September 10, 2020

Bennett was also swarmed by chanting protesters in February at Ohio State University who harassed and threw drinks at her as she was leaving.

This is what happens when a Trump supporter goes to a college campus. Leftists at @ohiou started a riot when @Joelpatrick1776 and I showed up, and the @oupolice let it happen. I think @realDonaldTrump should strip funding from universities like this that harbor terrorists. pic.twitter.com/5TMlfdto9O — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) February 17, 2020

