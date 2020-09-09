Trump supporters are keeping silent about casting their vote. Again. — Poll

A Rasmussen poll has found that many Donald Trump supporters are remaining silent about how they are going to vote, similar to 2016 when the president shocked the mainstream media on election night.

Polling surrounding November’s presidential race may be slightly inaccurate, considering Rasmussen has found 17 percent of those who “strongly approve” of Trump’s performance as president are less likely to share their feelings with others.

Only eight percent of those polled who “strongly disapprove” of Trump fear sharing how they will be voting.

For those who identify as Republicans, 16 percent said they are less likely to tell others who they will vote for, compared to 12 percent of those who identify as Democrats.

Also on rt.com Try again! The Hill illustrates post complaining about 'maskless' Trump supporters with image of rally-goers WEARING masks

Also possibly throwing results off is the 21 percent of likely voters who don’t associate with either major political party and say they are also more likely to keep their vote to themselves.

Rasmussen’s latest survey was taken among 1,000 likely voters this month.

These results are similar to 2016 when many polls were showing Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton being viewed much more favorably than Trump, who ended up shocking many ‘experts’ when he walked away with a victory.

Rasmussen noted the “silent Trump support” trend in the run-up to the 2016 election, conducting a poll in August of that year that found, similar to their the results of their latest survey, 17 percent of Republicans were less likely to tell people how they were going to vote in the then-upcoming election.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!