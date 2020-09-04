Car drives through Black Lives Matter crowd in Times Square (VIDEO)

The New York Police Department has launched a probe after a vehicle drove through a crowd of protesters in Times Square, reportedly injuring several people.

“There is an ongoing investigation into an incident in Times Square involving a black Taurus sedan,” NYPD confirmed on Twitter.

A video shared on social media showed people chanting “No justice, no peace” in the square, when a honking vehicle pulls up and tries to drive through the crowd, eventually forcing its way past.

Car drives through protesters, Times Square, New York City, Thursday, September 3, 2020 pic.twitter.com/yMadwNYJSI — DataInput (@datainput) September 4, 2020

Some reports on social media said several people received minor injuries in the incident, however police said they were not aware of any “complainants” and urged anyone injured to “come forward.”

A car drove through the crowd at Times Square. Two people injured, but not seriously. Medics are attending. pic.twitter.com/C4ZmPBj6qo — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) September 4, 2020

“This auto is NOT an NYPD vehicle,” authorities emphasized, contradicting rumors that the vehicle belonged to the force, and that someone had even spotted officers inside.

