Car drives through Black Lives Matter crowd in Times Square (VIDEO)

4 Sep, 2020 02:38
FILE PHOTO ©  Reuters / Lucas Jackson
The New York Police Department has launched a probe after a vehicle drove through a crowd of protesters in Times Square, reportedly injuring several people.

“There is an ongoing investigation into an incident in Times Square involving a black Taurus sedan,” NYPD confirmed on Twitter.

A video shared on social media showed people chanting “No justice, no peace” in the square, when a honking vehicle pulls up and tries to drive through the crowd, eventually forcing its way past.

Some reports on social media said several people received minor injuries in the incident, however police said they were not aware of any “complainants” and urged anyone injured to “come forward.”

“This auto is NOT an NYPD vehicle,” authorities emphasized, contradicting rumors that the vehicle belonged to the force, and that someone had even spotted officers inside.

