 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Ilhan Omar blasts MSNBC’s Joy Reid for Islamophobia after she compares Trump’s ‘radicalization’ of supporters to ‘how Muslims act’

2 Sep, 2020 05:20
Get short URL
Ilhan Omar blasts MSNBC’s Joy Reid for Islamophobia after she compares Trump’s ‘radicalization’ of supporters to ‘how Muslims act’
FILE PHOTOS. ©  Reuters / Loren Elliott;  Reuters / Lucas Jackson
MSNBC host Joy Reid has been shredded as an Islamophobe by US Rep. Ilhan Omar and other progressives after comparing the president’s supposed “radicalization” of young supporters to “the way Muslims act.”

“Leaders, let's say in the Muslim world, talk a lot of violent talk and encourage their supporters to be willing to commit violence... in order to win against whoever they decide is the enemy,” Reid mused on her new show, ‘The ReidOut,’ on Monday night. “They are radicalizing those people, particularly when they’re radicalizing young people. That’s how we talk about the way Muslims act.”

When you see what Donald Trump is doing, is that any different from what we describe as radicalizing people?

Also on rt.com MSNBC Russiagater Joy Reid says ‘hackers’ made her blog look homophobic

The segment, which was filmed with a panel of three guests, soon triggered a backlash online, prompting Congresswoman Ilhan Ohar (D-Minnesota) to slam Reid for “casual Islamophobia,” calling her comments “hurtful and dangerous.” Several other commenters also weighed in with similar condemnation.

Muslim Advocates, an NGO that describes itself as a civil rights group, issued a statement urging Reid to “apologize on air,” saying her remarks were part of a “longstanding pattern” of “anti-Muslim sentiments.”

Reid herself soon stepped into the fray, observing that while there had been “some thoughtful commentary” about the controversial Monday night segment, there was also “willful distortion of the points I tried to make yesterday,” vowing to discuss the issue more on Wednesday’s show.

Some netizens stood behind the MSNBC host, arguing Omar and other critics were “missing the point,” and that Reid simply tried to note a double standard between “radical behavior” carried out by Muslims versus Christians. Many detractors remained unconvinced, however, sticking by Omar’s original critique and insisting Reid made an overly broad comparison and implied Muslims as a whole are especially prone to ‘radicalization.’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies