‘I Like to Move It’ DJ Erick Morillo found dead at his Florida home, days before court appearance

1 Sep, 2020 21:35
Still from 'Live Your Life' music video (2011) ©  EMI Music
Authorities say the cause of 49-year-old Erick Morillo’s death is still being investigated, but there are no immediate signs of foul play.

Police found Morillo after responding to a 911 call at his home. The news of Morillo’s death comes just one month after he was charged for sexual battery with no personal injury due to an alleged incident with another musician at his home in December. 

Morillo’s accuser said she worked a private party with him and later went to his home where she claims she was assaulted. Morillo denied having any sort of sexual intercourse with the woman.

Morillo’s most significant hit as a musician came in 1993 with the song ‘I Like to Move It,’ which continues to be used in commercials, film, and television. 

He also had success as the founder of Subliminal Records, which launched in 1997. The company produced hits like ‘Fun’ by Da Mob. 

Morillo was awarded Best House DJ in 1998, 2001, and 2003 by the DJ Awards. He also won Best International DJ in 2002, 2006, and 2009.

He worked under various pseudonyms over the years, but released his first album, ‘My World,’ under his real name in 2004. 

Born in New York City, Morillo’s parents moved to the US from Colombia, a country where he spent part of his childhood. 

Morillo was scheduled to appear in court on September 4. 

