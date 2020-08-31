Liberal comedy writer mocked after comparing ISIS caravan to Trump supporters flying US flags from vehicles

A liberal comedy writer was plenty impressed with himself for a tweet showing side-by-side shots of Trump supporters and Islamic State members flying flags from their trucks, but the comparison was quickly mocked on Twitter.

“Vanilla ISIS,” Zack Bornstein wrote in the tweet showing a split image of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) trucks and vehicles belonging to Trump supporters – a reference to rapper Vanilla Ice which seemed to suggest Trump fans were a milder, less extreme version of the militant group.

In a follow-up tweet, Bornstein, who has written for shows like Saturday Night Live and Jimmy Kimmel Live, took lyrics from Ice’s top hit ‘Ice Ice Baby’ and attempted to cleverly turn them into a political shot at Trump supporters.

All right stopSegregate and listen — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) August 30, 2020

Yet, the side-by-side photos of the convoy of IS vehicles with militants waving flags and the caravan of Trump supporters waving American and pro-Trump flags weren’t exactly the slam-dunk Bornstein seemed to be hoping for.

While the ‘comedy’ tweet got plenty of attention from Trump critics (who continued the trend of mixing up Ice lyrics to push stereotypes about his supporters), it also earned plenty of attention from conservatives who were quick to mock the comparison.

Trump is back with even more pro-white intention Something grabs a hold of him tightly Tweeting racists rhetoric daily and nightly 😜 — Heather Pendleton (@lunchladymambo) August 31, 2020

“Everyone knows that ISIS was most notorious for its truck driving and flag waving,” Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy tweeted.

“Now do toppling statues,” podcaster Noah Blum added – a reference to the fact that IS notoriously toppled ancient statues in Iraq and Syria, while groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa have more recently torn down confederate monuments and other statues in the US and elsewhere.

Others followed suit, drawing their own comparisons between the BLM movement and IS.

I mean, BLM protestors are actually chanting “Death to America” but I guess that’s just voter enthusiasm. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2020

You can always tell which NYC/LA libs have never left been outside their little fortresses. Try driving through a European city near the World Cup sometime. Then you know about caravans with flags and honking. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 31, 2020

Democrats have taken a hardline stance against Donald Trump and his supporters since the shooting death in Portland, Oregon over the weekend after a pro-Trump car caravan clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters.

Portland started in the mall of a suburb, where armed Trump militia gathered and terrorized locals. They then rolled as a caravan to PDX, shot paintballs and pepper spray at passerby’s from their pick up trucks. Now someone is dead. pic.twitter.com/e4CF40omZN — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) August 30, 2020

The shooting victim has been confirmed as a Trump supporter and part of the Patriot Prayer right wing group. Democrats have labeled violent protests in cities like Portland and Kenosha, Wisconsin as “Trump Riots” and slammed the president for encouraging violence through his harsh rhetoric.

Also on rt.com ‘Support us or stay the hell out of the way’: Portland’s Wheeler blasts Trump following shooting death, president fires back

Like this story? Share it with a friend!