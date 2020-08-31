 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Liberal comedy writer mocked after comparing ISIS caravan to Trump supporters flying US flags from vehicles

31 Aug, 2020 19:06
©  REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
A liberal comedy writer was plenty impressed with himself for a tweet showing side-by-side shots of Trump supporters and Islamic State members flying flags from their trucks, but the comparison was quickly mocked on Twitter.

“Vanilla ISIS,” Zack Bornstein wrote in the tweet showing a split image of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) trucks and vehicles belonging to Trump supporters – a reference to rapper Vanilla Ice which seemed to suggest Trump fans were a milder, less extreme version of the militant group.

In a follow-up tweet, Bornstein, who has written for shows like Saturday Night Live and Jimmy Kimmel Live, took lyrics from Ice’s top hit ‘Ice Ice Baby’ and attempted to cleverly turn them into a political shot at Trump supporters.

Yet, the side-by-side photos of the convoy of IS vehicles with militants waving flags and the caravan of Trump supporters waving American and pro-Trump flags weren’t exactly the slam-dunk Bornstein seemed to be hoping for.

While the ‘comedy’ tweet got plenty of attention from Trump critics (who continued the trend of mixing up Ice lyrics to push stereotypes about his supporters), it also earned plenty of attention from conservatives who were quick to mock the comparison.

“Everyone knows that ISIS was most notorious for its truck driving and flag waving,” Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy tweeted

“Now do toppling statues,” podcaster Noah Blum added – a reference to the fact that IS notoriously toppled ancient statues in Iraq and Syria, while groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa have more recently torn down confederate monuments and other statues in the US and elsewhere.

Others followed suit, drawing their own comparisons between the BLM movement and IS.

Democrats have taken a hardline stance against Donald Trump and his supporters since the shooting death in Portland, Oregon over the weekend after a pro-Trump car caravan clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters.

The shooting victim has been confirmed as a Trump supporter and part of the Patriot Prayer right wing group. Democrats have labeled violent protests in cities like Portland and Kenosha, Wisconsin as “Trump Riots” and slammed the president for encouraging violence through his harsh rhetoric.

Also on rt.com ‘Support us or stay the hell out of the way’: Portland’s Wheeler blasts Trump following shooting death, president fires back

