At least one killed, five injured in restaurant shooting in Chicago

Six people have been shot at a Chicago restaurant, with one pronounced dead at the scene, the police have confirmed.

The shooting victims were dining in an outdoor tent at the Lumes Pancake House in the 11600 block of Western Avenue in the city. The five injured people were rushed to two separate hospitals, with three of them in serious-to-critical condition.

The individuals were reportedly shot by an unidentified person in a white SUV-style vehicle, and only one had been the intended target, according to local media reports. The shooting was called in at 2pm, and two detectives are now investigating at the crime scene. The motive behind the shooting and whether any arrests have been made is unknown at this time.

Six people have been shot - one fatal at a restaurant at 116th & Western Ave. Area 2 Detectives are on scene investigating. Anonymous tips @CPDTIP..COM #ChicagoPolicepic.twitter.com/QfPkEncpLf — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 30, 2020

“He was dining outdoors under a tent when a white colored SUV drove up and fired shots striking him,” Chicago police said about the targeted individual, who is the confirmed deceased victim.

People shot in the city of Chicago over the weekend have totaled 43, with 10 of those being fatalities. Two police officers were shot earlier on Sunday, one of whom went through surgery for lung and abdominal injuries sustained in the incident. The shooting suspect was wounded by a third officer. The city has seen an increase in shootings this year. Last week, 15 were shot just on Wednesday, with one of those being a fatality.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!