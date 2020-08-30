1 person shot dead in Portland, Oregon near site of showdown between pro-Trump & BLM activists
“Portland Police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased,” police said in a statement.
The victim, reportedly a white male, was shot as it came to the showdown between Trump supporters that drove into the city on Saturday evening as part of pro-Trump ‘caravan’ and Black Lives Matter protetsters, intent on impeding their passage.
A man has been shot, police and ambulance are attending pic.twitter.com/GgkB6acetH— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 30, 2020
