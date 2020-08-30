 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 person shot dead in Portland, Oregon near site of clashes between pro-Trump & BLM activists
HomeUSA News

1 person shot dead in Portland, Oregon near site of showdown between pro-Trump & BLM activists

30 Aug, 2020 05:00
Get short URL
1 person shot dead in Portland, Oregon near site of showdown between pro-Trump & BLM activists
A man was shot and killed in Portland amid heightened tensions in the city that has seen clashes between members of the pro-Trump car parade and counter-protesters. It’s unclear if the incident is linked to the demonstrations.

“Portland Police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased,” police said in a statement.

The victim, reportedly a white male, was shot as it came to the showdown between Trump supporters that drove into the city on Saturday evening as part of pro-Trump ‘caravan’ and Black Lives Matter protetsters, intent on impeding their passage.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies