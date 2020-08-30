1 person shot dead in Portland, Oregon near site of showdown between pro-Trump & BLM activists

A man was shot and killed in Portland amid heightened tensions in the city that has seen clashes between members of the pro-Trump car parade and counter-protesters. It’s unclear if the incident is linked to the demonstrations.

“Portland Police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased,” police said in a statement.

The victim, reportedly a white male, was shot as it came to the showdown between Trump supporters that drove into the city on Saturday evening as part of pro-Trump ‘caravan’ and Black Lives Matter protetsters, intent on impeding their passage.

A man has been shot, police and ambulance are attending pic.twitter.com/GgkB6acetH — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 30, 2020

DETAILS TO FOLLOW