Trump mulls visiting riot-torn Kenosha, says looking into 17yo shooter's case 'very carefully'

President Donald Trump has said that he will "probably" take a trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, the city beset by deadly riots in the aftermath of a black man being shot in the back by police seven times last week.

"Probably so," Trump told the media on Saturday, when asked if he considered visiting Kenosha, which has been at the centre of both national and international media attention due to the wave of protests that have spiraled into violence, looting and arson in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting last Sunday.

While Trump has decried violent protests in Kenosha, he has yet to weigh in on the police shooting of Blake, who reportedly was paralyzed from the waist down in the incident. Nor has he opined on the case against Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, who was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and attempted homicide for shooting two protesters to death and injuring a third during a street confrontation.

Trump has promised to issue a comment about the teen’s case within the next few days once the investigation is complete.

Well, you know, that's under investigation right now and they'll be reporting back to me over the next 24 hours, 48 hours maybe, max, and we'll have a comment about it. Right now we're looking at it very, very carefully

Supporters have said Rittenhouse acted in self-defense while being attacked by the protesters, while critics have painted the teen vigilante as a cold-blooded murderer, with some such as left-wing Twitter ‘pundit’ Rob Gill going as far as to call for mob justice if the teenager is acquitted.

