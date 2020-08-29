Condolences pour in as 'Black Panther' star & 'Wakanda king' Chadwick Boseman dies after prolonged battle with cancer

Actor Chadwick Boseman, star of Marvel superhero hit ‘Black Panther,’ has passed away at the age of 43 after a years-long battle with colon cancer, which had progressed to stage four.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we can confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” reads a statement from the actor’s family, shared to his Twitter account.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.”

It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.

Before taking on the role of the wildly popular Marvel hero, Boseman portrayed a number of giants of African American history on screen, including baseball phenom Jackie Robinson in ‘42,’ James Brown in 2014’s ‘Get on Up,’ and Thurgood Marshall – the first black man to serve as a Supreme Court justice – in the 2017 biopic ‘Marshall.’

T'Challa in Black PantherJackie Robinson in 42James Brown in Get on Up Thurgood Marshall in MarshallIconic figures. Iconic roles. RIP Chadwick Boseman pic.twitter.com/Mjt68cLXWI — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 29, 2020

The actor’s death prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans, film critics and colleagues alike, sending #WakandaForever, #RIPKing and a number of other phrases linked to his iconic role as the Black Panther into the trends on Twitter.

“Heartbreaking and unreal. Imagine the strength he had to power through and be an icon. Rest in peace, Chadwick Boseman,” comic book writer Joshua Williamson said in a tweet.

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

I've loved every performance that Chadwick Boseman gave us - I was am are woefully prepared for a man that I thought was still in his 30s. This hurts. Toss up between 42 or BLACK PANTHER tonight. He played heroes and always will be one. — Harry Knowles (@headgeek666) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman entered the biggest, most star-studded movie franchise in the history of cinema about halfway through and immediately became the most culturally significant, and in a lot of ways, the most important and popular character. — Jeremy Schneider (@J_Schneider) August 29, 2020

As news of Boseman's death spread, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also weighed in on his passing, saying the actor's “true power…was bigger than anything we saw on screen” and that he “inspired” future generations to pursue their dreams.

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

