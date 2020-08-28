 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: BLM activists target elderly people leaving RNC, hurl abuse and make lewd gestures

28 Aug, 2020 08:52
Elderly attendees of the final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Washington DC were accosted and berated by BLM activists, who screamed in their faces as they left the White House.

US President Donald Trump gave a speech to a live audience of more than 1,000 attendees and formally accepted the Republican nomination for president on Thursday evening, to a backdrop of fireworks, GoGo music and Black Lives Matter chants. It wasn’t long before protests and peaceful demonstrations turned ugly, however.

As a group of elderly attendees attempted to leave the RNC, activists screamed in their faces, hurled insults and flipped them the bird in a torrent of vitriolic abuse.

The anti-racist protesters didn’t discriminate, however, and hurled abuse at any and all attendees who happened to cross their paths.

An elderly white man was struck in the head amid claims he assaulted a female protester, though he insisted he was just there to see the fireworks. Elsewhere, demonstrators decapitated a Trump effigy with a guillotine, while others pretended to shoot a person in a police officer costume.

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky) and his wife Kelley were surrounded by a baying mob of protesters who chanted Breonna Taylor’s name and engaged in scuffles with police.

However, provocateurs and agitators did arrive to further inflame the situation with the protesters, including a white man dressed in blackface who was punched in the face by an unknown assailant as he was being removed from the area by police.

Earlier this week, DC Mayor Bowser decried the abrasive and inflammatory tactics employed by protesters in the city to intimidate people into showing support for the BLM movement. 

“What I saw in those videos was highly inappropriate,” Bowser said of the viral scenes outside DC restaurants shared online this week.

“It was likely against the law if they were on private property but more importantly, I don’t think it had anything to do with demands for social justice.”

She added that she didn’t think anyone should be “bullied out of living their everyday lives.”

