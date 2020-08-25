‘Are you a christian!?’ BLM activists harass restaurant patrons who refuse to raise fists and shout slogans (VIDEOS)

Disturbing videos have emerged online showing Black Lives Matter demonstrators screaming and yelling at restaurant patrons in Washington DC., demanding that they raise their fists in support of the protest movement.

In one scene which spread like wildfire on Tuesday, a large group of white protesters can be seen crowding around the table of a white woman at a Washington DC restaurant and demanding that she raise her fist to comply.

"Are you a Christian?" one activist repeatedly yells. Others yell slogans including “White Silence is Violence” and “No Justice, No Peace.” As no videos have emerged showing the entire sequence of events, it's unclear what, if anything, prompted such dramatic reaction from the protesters.

1) In a scene that played out several times Monday, a Black Lives Matter protest that began in Columbia Heights confronted White diners outside D.C. restaurants, chanting “White silence is violence!” and demanding White diners show their solidarity. #DCProtestspic.twitter.com/fJbPM76vb0 — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

In another similar video, a black female activist is seen harassing a white couple sitting at a table outside the Mezcalero Cocina Mexicana in DC as other patrons look on from inside. A person off-camera can be heard calling the pair “white supremacists.” While that couple did not raise their fists in compliance, many others around them did.

Again, the videos did not show what happened before — or what led to — the verbal altercation.

It’s not the first time demonstrators have taken to interrupting diners in DC to share their message. In June, BLM demonstrators harassed diners at DC’s Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar.

On that occasion, the group of demonstrators entered the restaurant shouting what sounded like a prepared script.

Also on rt.com Vehicles & stores on fire, protesters with guns: Kenosha rioters defy curfew for 2nd night in wake of police shooting (VIDEOS)

"While you are dining, we are sorry for your inconvenience, but black people are dying today," they shouted, before saying they would read off facts about police brutality against black people.

Video of the latest incidents drew harsh backlash on Twitter. Former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss called the scenes “vile and un-American,” while journalist Mark Hemingway said the behavior was “outrageous" and "has no place in a free society."

Have people lost their damn minds? This is outrageous and has no place in a free society. https://t.co/cBKmDIMgNP — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 25, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!