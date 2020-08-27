 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Minnesota governor calls in National Guard as looters tear up Minneapolis over rumors of police shooting (VIDEOS)

27 Aug, 2020 06:47
Governor Tim Walz has mobilized the Minnesota National Guard in response to widespread looting in Minneapolis, reportedly sparked by false allegations that the city’s police had shot and killed a black man earlier in the day.

Restaurants, shops, and other businesses were vandalized and robbed in Minneapolis hours after a murder suspect shot himself after being confronted by police. A rumor spread alleging that the man had been killed by law enforcement officers, leading to rioting in the city, according to reports. 

Citing the chaos in downtown Minneapolis, Waltz declared a ‘peacetime emergency’ and said he was sending guardsmen, including a military police unit, to help “restore order” in the city. 

Additionally, the Minnesota State Patrol deployed around 150 troopers to help local police disperse the rioters and prevent further looting. The National Guard and state police deployments came after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a curfew and requested assistance from the governor. 

Photographs and videos show widespread destruction and looting in the city’s downtown area on Wednesday night. Looters targeted Saks Fifth Avenue, a liquor store and a supermarket, among other businesses. Police deployed tear gas to disperse the rioters.

Rioters also set fire to a pub. The blaze was put out after firefighters rushed to the scene. There were other fires reported across the city, including at a Walgreens pharmacy.

The destruction was reminiscent of the riots that tore through the city following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police. The incident led to nationwide protests, with many descending into violence. 

