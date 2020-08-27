 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Like Hillary's 'deplorables': CNN's Lockhart feels boomerang smack after suggesting coronavirus & disasters in US is 'karma'

27 Aug, 2020 04:53
Get short URL
‘Like Hillary's 'deplorables': CNN's Lockhart feels boomerang smack after suggesting coronavirus & disasters in US is 'karma'
FILE PHOTOS. ©  Reuters / Julio-Cesar Chavez;  Reuters / CIRA / NOAA handout
CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart drew strong backlash for his suggestion that the confluence of a major hurricane, California wildfires and a deadly pandemic hitting the US at the same time may be "karma."

Lockhart posted his one-word tweet – "Karma?" – in response to a Twitter message by anti-Trump author David Rothkopf asking what the hurricane, California wildfires and the Covid-19 pandemic have in common. Rothkopf answered the question himself by saying President Donald Trump had rejected the science needed to address the crises.

Lockhart’s take suggested not just blame, but deserved punishment. Whether he meant that the death and destruction were payback for America in general or Trump specifically wasn't clear. The comment, however, did not sit well with many denouncing it as tone-deaf, considering that it came at a time people are racing to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Laura and the California fires. 

"Desperate for attention, Joe, or just evil?" one commenter asked.

Another has compared Lockhart's moment of schadenfreude to Hillary Clinton's calling half of Donald Trump's supporters "deplorable."

"CNN, nice guy to have working for you. Kinda like Hillary's 'deplorables' comment." 

Others have been simply baffled by the comment, asking Lockhart "what is wrong with you?"

"Ooo, if you really believe in karma, you probably won't like the returns on this tweet, my man," one netizen quipped.

Lockhart was White House spokesman under President Bill Clinton and and an advisor to John Kerry during his 2004 presidential bid.

Also on rt.com ‘You proved his point’: CNN analyst mocked for calling Nick Sandmann ‘snot nosed’ & ‘entitled’ after he rips media bias at RNC

Laura, a menacing Category 4 storm with winds near 145 miles per hour, is forecast to slam the US Gulf Coast Wednesday night and has upward of 20 million people in its path.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies