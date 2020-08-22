 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Proud Boys vs. BLM & Antifa: VICIOUS Portland clashes with paintballs & street brawls caught on VIDEO

22 Aug, 2020 22:37
Get short URL
Proud Boys vs. BLM & Antifa: VICIOUS Portland clashes with paintballs & street brawls caught on VIDEO
©  Twitter / Savanah Hernandez
After months of violent Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon, hardline right-wing groups like the Proud Boys and other Donald Trump supporters showed up to support police, and things descended into chaos.

Proud Boys members gathered around the Justice Center in downtown Portland around noon on Saturday, some carrying rifles and others sporting shields that referenced conspiracy theories stemming from the controversial online group QAnon.

Other banners included statements in support of the president’s reelection campaign and against “Marxism.”

Antifa counterprotesters showed up shortly after and it did not take long for the two sides to move from screaming matches to physical violence in the street, with video showing paintballs, smoke canisters, and pepper spray being exchanged by the two clashing sides.

‘House of Cards’ creator and playwright Beau Willimon reported being on the side of the left-wing protesters and documented his experience through his Twitter account, which included getting hit with a paintball at one point. He reported the right-wing protesters were using bear spray and several people required medical attention from volunteers. 

Conservative author Michelle Malkin praised the Proud Boys and "patriots" for "fighting back" against Antifa protesters.

Black Lives Matter protests have been ongoing in the city of Portland, with police repeatedly having to declare gatherings riots as demonstrators have clashed with officers, vandalized law enforcement buildings, and begun to move their efforts into residential neighborhoods.

Also on rt.com ‘Wake up, motherf**ker!’ WATCH Portland protesters seek ‘support’ for BLM cause with bullhorns & flashlights in residential area

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies